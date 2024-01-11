The First Streaming-Exclusive NFL Playoff Game Is Live On Peacock This Saturday

The first-ever exclusive live streamed NFL Playoff game this Saturday, Jan. 13 at 8pm ET, only on Peacock.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

POPULAR

The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis Photo 1 The Rise and Fall of Movie Musicals- A Statistical Analysis
What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More Photo 2 What to Watch on New Year's Eve - Cynthia Erivo, Reneé Rapp & More
Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Video: Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek Photo 4 Video: Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek

The First Streaming-Exclusive NFL Playoff Game Is Live On Peacock This Saturday

The Miami Dolphins will take on the defending SUPER BOWL champion Kansas City Chiefs in the Peacock AFC WILD Card Exclusive, the first-ever exclusive live streamed NFL Playoff game this Saturday, Jan. 13 at 8pm ET, only on Peacock. For more details, visit PeacockTV.com/NFL.

How to watch on Peacock:

Did you know you can stream live sports on Peacock? Not only can you stream select NFL Playoff games, including the Peacock WILD Card Exclusive, with Peacock you get a fully loaded NFL hub for diehard fans plus more LIVE sports all year long, including Big Ten Football and Basketball, Notre Dame Football, Premier League, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and much more.

It's easy to get started. If you're new to Peacock, download the Peacock app or go to PeacockTV.com/sports and click the “Get Started” button. Better yet, for a limited time, get Peacock for just $29.99 for a full year – that's 50% off!*

Once you're signed in, at the top of the Peacock page you can navigate over to the sports tab to find live games, talk shows, replays and more. You also get full access to hit movies, timeless TV shows, exclusive Originals, the NFL Channel and NBC Sports Channel, and so much more. Just click the “Get Started” button and start streaming on Peacock today!



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: Watch Tracee Ellis Ross & Bel Powley In New Trailer For COLD COPY Photo
Video: Watch Tracee Ellis Ross & Bel Powley In New Trailer For COLD COPY

Vertical has acquired North America, UK/Ireland, and Australian/New Zealand rights to the tension-packed drama/thriller Cold Copy, written and directed by Roxine Helberg. The film stars Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish), Bel Powley (The Morning Show), Jacob Tremblay (Room), Nesta Cooper (Apple TV+'s See) and more. Watch the video trailer1

2
Video: Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season 8 Trailer Photo
Video: Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season 8 Trailer

Returning to the share house are Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera, Gabby Prescod and Carl Radke. This summer, the housemates are joined by new friends Jesse Solomon and West Wilson. Watch the trailer video, including a look at what led to Hubbard and Radke calling off their engagement.

3
The First Streaming-Exclusive NFL Playoff Game Is On Peacock Saturday Photo
The First Streaming-Exclusive NFL Playoff Game Is On Peacock Saturday

Not only can you stream select NFL Playoff games, including the Peacock Wild Card Exclusive, with Peacock you get a fully loaded NFL hub for diehard fans plus more LIVE sports all year long, including Big Ten Football and Basketball, Notre Dame Football, Premier League, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and much more.

4
Disney Sets WISH Digital, DVD, & Blu-Ray Release Dates Photo
Disney Sets WISH Digital, DVD, & Blu-Ray Release Dates

A heartfelt celebration of the magic of Disney, and a joyful new entry to the studio's animated film legacy, Walt Disney Animation Studios' Wish will soon be available for families to enjoy at home.. Fans can enjoy a sing-along movie version, never-before-seen bonus features and deleted scenes when the film becomes available from digital retailers

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Watch Tracee Ellis Ross & Bel Powley In New Trailer For COLD COPYVideo: Watch Tracee Ellis Ross & Bel Powley In New Trailer For COLD COPY
The First Streaming-Exclusive NFL Playoff Game Is Live On Peacock This SaturdayThe First Streaming-Exclusive NFL Playoff Game Is Live On Peacock This Saturday
Disney Sets WISH Digital, DVD, & Blu-Ray Release DatesDisney Sets WISH Digital, DVD, & Blu-Ray Release Dates
Stephanie Hsu to Lead LAID Peacock Comedy Series From Nahnatchka Kahn & Sally Bradford McKennaStephanie Hsu to Lead LAID Peacock Comedy Series From Nahnatchka Kahn & Sally Bradford McKenna

Videos

Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season 8 Trailer Video
Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season 8 Trailer
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Cast Parody MEAN GIRLS Video
Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Cast Parody MEAN GIRLS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SPAMALOT
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO