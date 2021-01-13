The Change Of Seasons Ushers In A New Batch Of Talented Bakers on SPRING BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP

The country's most talented bakers take on springtime treats in a new season of Food Network's hit culinary competition Spring Baking Championship, premiering with a special two-hour super-sized episode on Monday, February 22nd at 9pm ET/PT. Fans can also stream the series on discovery+ with new episodes weekly beginning February 22nd. Host Ali Khan returns to present 11 competitors from across the country with spring-themed baking challenges for a chance to take home the $25,000 grand prize and a spot in Food Network Magazine. But in order to win this competition the bakers must show off their superb baking skills each episode over two rounds, including a pre-heat test which gives a baker an advantage during the main heat. Through 10 episodes the competitors must prove they can create and elevate tasty springtime desserts to impress judges Kardea Brown, Nancy Fuller, and Duff Goldman to make it to the finale and kick off their spring in the sweetest way.

"With last season having the series' highest ratings, it is clear viewers can't get enough of SPRING BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP which features incredible baked masterpieces," said Courtney White, President, Food Network. "With ten episodes of action-packed artistry and challenges, fans are in for a treat with a new season of edible, spring-themed creations that celebrate the change of seasons."

In the premiere, bakers are welcomed to the Spring Baking Tent and kick off the season by whipping up tasty farm stand inspired breakfast treats. For the main heat, the bakers strut their skills in a dessert challenge that celebrates spring's happy, dancing cows. Other episodic challenges include the bakers making beautiful proposal-plate desserts that celebrate springtime romance; the competitors baking outdoor treats to enjoy around the campfire; and the bakers taking on a classic summertime treat by creating their own springtime delight featuring cookies, ice cream and fruit. The three finalists who make it to the finale must hit a high note with songbird-themed desserts in the pre-heat. Then, in the main heat it's all about celebrating the joys of the garden, and the critters within, as the competitors make lush spring garden cakes with a surprise design element inside.

To find even more baked bites, recipes, tips and video content, visit FoodNetwork.com. Plus, meet the bakers, check out highlights throughout the season, and get behind-the-scenes photos on Food Network's social platforms using #SpringBakingChampionship.