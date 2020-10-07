The Cartel Announces Start of Production on Tom Delonge's MONSTERS OF CALIFORNIA

Richard Kind stars.

Production is underway for co-founder and former Blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge's feature film, Monsters of California, as announced today by Stan Spry, Co-CEO, The Cartel. The film, which marks DeLonge's directorial debut, is based off an original script by DeLonge and Ian Miller. Monsters of California stars Tony Award® Nominee Richard Kind (Mad About You, Spin City), veteran actor Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers), Emmy Award® Nominee Arianne Zucker (Days of Our Lives), SPORTS ILLUSTRATED model Camille Kostek, Gabrielle Haugh (Jeepers Creepers 3) and newcomers Jack Samson as Dallas Edwards, Jared Scott as Riley and Jack Lancaster as Toe.

DeLonge serves as the film's producer along with Stan Spry and Eric Woods of The Cartel (Creepshow, Day of the Dead, Twelve Forever, Jeepers Creepers 3). Anthony Fankhauser serves as a co-producer for The Cartel and Russell Binder co-produces for Striker Entertainment, in association with To The Stars Inc, a division of To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science. DeLonge is also set to write and perform original music for the score of the movie.

Monsters of California is a triumphant coming of age adventure with a Science fiction twist that follows teenager Dallas Edwards and his derelict friends on a quest for the meaning behind a series of mysterious, paranormal events in Southern California. The truths they uncover begin to unravel extraordinary secrets held tightly within the deepest levels of the Government.

"I have been playing this story in my dreams for decades," said DeLonge. "It represents all aspects of my strange existence, including growing up in San Diego suburbia as a disaffected teenage skateboarder. I had a tight tribe of friends who never missed an opportunity to piss people off and made me laugh so hard I would cry. The camaraderie, curiosity, angst and irreverence is everything that lead me to Blink-182 and this story is layered with my obsession with the tightly blurred lines between Science and Science fiction."



Tom DeLonge's award-winning entertainment career spans over two decades with music sales of over 25 million records worldwide with American rock bands Blink-182 and Angels & Airwaves. Since 2011, DeLonge has co-authored and published 16 books, written and directed both live action and animated films as well as created various multimedia franchises. His franchise Poet Anderson won Best Animated Short Film at the Toronto International Short Film Festival, which DeLonge also directed and Best Teen Fiction by the Benjamin Franklin IPBA Book Awards, which DeLonge co-wrote. His research into unidentified aerial phenomenon through his franchise Sekret Machines won him UFO Researcher of the Year and he served as the executive producer and cast member on two seasons of HISTORY's Unidentified: Inside America's UFO Investigation, a docuseries which followed his company To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science and reached over 19.1 million viewers in 2019.

"The Cartel is thrilled to partner with Tom on his feature film directing debut," said Stan Spry, founding partner of The Cartel. "Tom is a visionary and an artist who has transcended music, television, business and is now taking the next step into film. It's an honor to work alongside him to bring such a fun and powerful movie to the world."

The Cartel, and Stan Spry, who have produced and financed over 100 movies and series, are currently in production on Creepshow season 2 for AMC's horror streaming platform Shudder, and Syfy's new 10-episode series Day of the Dead. The Cartel and DeLonge have previously partnered together on several projects, including the sale and development of DeLonge's Strange Times graphic novel to TBS.

DeLonge is represented by APA.

