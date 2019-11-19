The Black Keys Perform On ABC's JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

Last night, The Black Keys appeared on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to play "Go" And "Lo/Hi" from their latest album, "Let's Rock." This marks the band's first appearance on the program and it preceded tonight's sold-out show at Los Angeles' Forum. Watch their Jimmy Kimmel Live! performances, where they are joined by their touring band, Andrew Gabbard and Delicate Steve on guitar, and Zachary Gabbard on bass.

Rolling Stone also shares their long-form taped interview with The Black Keys today. The band spoke with the magazine's Patrick Doyle at Easy Eye Sound in Nashville about their time off the road, the process of recording their latest album, and returning to the stage on their current tour.

Along with tonight's Los Angeles date, the "Let's Rock" tour has upcoming dates in San Francisco, Portland, Tacoma, and Vancouver with Modest Mouse and Shannon & The Clams. Tickets for all remaining dates are on sale here.

The Black Keys' ninth studio album, "Let's Rock," was released on June 28 via Easy Eye Sound/Nonesuch Records and debuted at number 1 on the US Top Current Album Chart. Internationally, "Let's Rock" is the band's third consecutive top 10 album in the UK, debuting at No. 3, as well as top 10 in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland, among others. "Let's Rock" is available on all formats here.

Formed in Akron, Ohio in 2001, The Black Keys have released nine studio albums: their debut The Big Come Up (2002), followed by Thickfreakness (2003) and Rubber Factory (2004), along with their releases on Nonesuch Records, Magic Potion (2006), Attack & Release (2008), Brothers (2010), El Camino (2011), Turn Blue (2014) and, most recently, "Let's Rock" (2019). The band has won six GRAMMY AWARDS and headlined festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Governors Ball.

Acclaim For "Let's Rock":

"This is an album by the Black Keys called 'Let's Rock.' That's what it does."-Pitchfork

"Singer-guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney bring a heightened purism too, emphasizing the power-duo force of their early records"-Rolling Stone

"In an era of blatantly computerized pop, 'Let's Rock' flaunts basics from yesteryear: guitars, drums, vocals."-New York Times

"The Black Keys are rock royalty and to the relief of many, they aren't quite ready to relinquish their reign."-Associated Press

"The Black Keys have mastered the form of guitar-based music, and the craft at work on these dozen songs is something to behold."-Wall Street Journal

Watch the Kimmel performance below.

"Let's Rock" Track Listing:



1. Shine A Little Light

2. Eagle Birds

3. Lo/Hi

4. Walk Across The Water

5. Tell Me Lies

6. Every Little Thing

7. Get Yourself Together

8. Sit Around And Miss You

9. Go

10. Breaking Down

11. Under The Gun

12. Fire Walk With Me

