'The American Society of Magical Negroes' is Available This Week

Justice Smith and David Alan Grier invite you to explore the secret magical society in Focus Features’ compelling and hilarious satire, THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MAGICAL NEGROES available exclusively on digital platforms to own or rent tomorrow, April 2, 2024, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

The is directed, written and produced by Kobi Libii (“Madam Secretary”, “Alpha House”) and stars Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu), David Alan Grier (The Color Purple, “Joe Pickett”), An-Li Bogan (After Yang, “The Unsettling”), Drew Tarver (“The Other Two”, “Bless the Harts”), Michaela Watkins (You Hurt My Feelings, “Search Party”), Rupert Friend (Asteroid City, “Anatomy of a Scandal”), and Nicole Byer (“Grand Crew”, “Rugrats”).

THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MAGICAL NEGROES is a fresh, satirical comedy about a young man, Aren, who is recruited into a secret society of magical Black people who dedicate their lives to a cause of utmost importance: making white people’s lives easier.