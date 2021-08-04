The Academy Elects the 2021-22 Board of Governors

Casting director David Rubin was re-elected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences by the organization's Board of Governors.



Also elected to officer positions by the Board:



• DeVon Franklin, Vice President (chair, Equity and Inclusion Committee)

• Donna Gigliotti, Vice President/Secretary (chair, Governance Committee)

• Larry Karaszewski, Vice President (chair, History and Preservation Committee)

• David Linde, Vice President/Treasurer (chair, Finance Committee)

• Isis Mussenden, Vice President (chair, Museum Committee)

• Wynn P. Thomas, Vice President (chair, Education and Outreach Committee)

• Jennifer Todd, Vice President (chair, Awards Committee)

• Janet Yang, Vice President (chair, Membership Committee)



Rubin is beginning his third term as president and his ninth year as a governor representing the Casting Directors Branch. Karaszewski, Mussenden, Thomas and Yang were re-elected as officers. This will be the first officer stint for Franklin, Gigliotti, Linde and Todd.



With more than 100 film and television credits, Rubin has cast such features as "The English Patient," "Men in Black," "Hairspray," "Lars and the Real Girl," "The Talented Mr. Ripley," "Four Weddings and a Funeral," "Get Shorty," "My Best Friend's Wedding," "William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet," "Spaceballs," "Fried Green Tomatoes" and "The Firm."



Academy board members may serve up to two three-year terms, followed by at least a two-year hiatus, after which they may serve up to two additional three-year terms. Officers serve one-year terms, with a maximum of four consecutive years in any one office.



The number of officer positions increased to nine this year with the addition of the Equity and Inclusion Committee and the separation of Membership and Governance into two committees.



For a full listing of the Academy's 2021-2022 Board of Governors, click here.