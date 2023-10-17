The 96th Oscars Tap Raj Kapoor as Executive Producer and Showrunner & Katy Mullan as Executive Producer

Live television event producer Raj Kapoor has been named as executive producer and showrunner, Katy Mullan as executive producer, and Hamish Hamilton as director of the 96th Oscars®, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang announced today. It will be Kapoor and Mullan’s first time to executive produce and Hamilton’s fourth time directing the Oscars. Kapoor has worked on the show for the past seven years and most recently served as producer for the 95th Oscars. The Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

A dynamic creative team returns from the 95th Oscars to work with Kapoor, Mullan and Hamilton to help shape the vision and direction of the 96th Oscars, including creative director Kenny Gravillis, production designers Misty Buckley and Alana Billingsley, red carpet show executive producer David Chamberlin, and red carpet creative consultants Lisa Love and Raúl Àvila.

“Raj and Hamish have been incredible Oscars collaborators, and we are delighted to welcome them and Katy to lead the 96th Oscars,” said Kramer and Yang. “Their deep love of cinema, fresh vision, and tremendous live television expertise is perfect for our reinvigorated show. We’re excited to work with them and our remarkable creative team – Kenny Gravillis, Misty Buckley and Alana Billingsley, David Chamberlin, Lisa Love and Raúl Àvila – to deliver an exceptional show for audiences worldwide.”

“As a Canadian boy of South Asian descent and a girl from London who grew up watching the Oscars, dreaming of being part of it, this is a ‘pinch me’ moment!” said Kapoor and Mullan. “This has been an exceptional year for the movies, and it’s an absolute privilege to be leading the team celebrating the global film industry and the astounding talents that bring these cinematic stories to life. We’re dedicated to MAKING IT a remarkable celebration for all.”

“Having worked with Raj, Katy and Hamish on many special and memorable projects over the years, we have full confidence in their vision for the 96th Oscars,” said Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “Their creativity, infectious energy and sincere love for THE MOVIES will be the ticket to making this year's ceremony a night to remember.”

Kapoor has earned six Emmy® Award nominations and won for executive producing the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) “Adele: One Night Only.” In addition to several Oscars shows, Kapoor’s credits include “The GRAMMY Awards®,” “ACM Awards,” “Latin GRAMMYS,” “The Emmy Awards,” “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration,” “Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter” and “The Disney Family Singalong” specials.

﻿Mullan is an executive producer, showrunner and partner in the global live event production company Done + Dusted. Her work in live entertainment ranges from producing the London Olympics opening and closing ceremonies to “The Little Mermaid Live!” Mullan’s recent credits include “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration,” “Step Into…The Movies,” several Christmas and New Year’s Eve television specials and the “Disney Family Singalong” franchise.

Hamilton made his Oscars debut directing the 82nd Academy Awards® telecast in 2010 and subsequently directed the 86th and 87th Oscars, both of which earned him Emmy nominations. He has directed many other celebrated live televised events, including “The Emmy Awards,” “The GRAMMY Awards,” 14 SUPER BOWL halftime shows (most recently in 2023 featuring Rihanna), and the opening ceremonies of the 2012 London Olympics.

Hamilton has earned 11 Emmy Award nominations, a Peabody Award, a BAFTA Award, and a GRAMMY Award nomination for the musical special “Robbie Williams – Live at the Albert.” He is a partner in the global live event production company Done + Dusted.

Gravillis returns to conceptualize the key art for this year’s Oscars marketing campaign. His design agency, Gravillis Inc., recently rebranded Orion Pictures and has developed iconic key art and campaigns for legions of movies, including “Dune,” “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the REVOLUTION Could Not Be Televised),” “Birds of Prey,” “Queen & Slim,” “BlacKkKlansman,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Free Solo,” “Iris” and many more. A member of the Academy’s Marketing and Public Relations Branch, Gravillis also created posters and collateral materials for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ retail store.

Buckley and Billingsley return as production designers for this year’s show. They earned Emmy nominations for their work on the 95th Oscars. Buckley has designed world tours and productions for such artists as Ariana Grande, Kacey Musgraves and Coldplay, including the band’s SUPER BOWL halftime show.

She also designed the 2021 GRAMMYS, the London 2012 Paralympics Closing Ceremony, the 2015 Rugby World Cup Opening Ceremony, the 2022 Commonwealth Games ceremonies, the BRIT AWARDS and numerous television productions for the BBC and ITV. Buckley earned a BAFTA nomination for her work with Stormzy at the 2019 Glastonbury Festival and Emmy nominations for her production design of “Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl,” the 2021 GRAMMYS and Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Live!.”

Billingsley was an art director on six previous Oscars broadcasts, for which she earned five Emmy nominations and won two Emmys. Additional credits include “The Kennedy Center Honors,” “The Emmy Awards,” “The GRAMMY Awards,” “CMA Awards,” “BET Awards” and numerous other live television productions.

Chamberlin will return for the fifth consecutive year to executive produce ABC’s “The Oscars Red Carpet Show,” the official live lead-in to the 96th Oscars broadcast. Chamberlin leads Full Day Productions, with credits including the ESPY Awards, NFL Honors, the “Savage X Fenty Show,” “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration,” multiple “30 for 30” films, and “Monday Night Football” with Peyton and Eli.

Love and Àvila will join the team for the second year to create the Oscars red carpet aesthetic and guest experience. They led the creative team for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ 2021 and 2022 galas and will lead the upcoming gala.

The 96th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

