The 90 Day Universe Sizzles with New Series 90 DAY: FOODIE CALL

If you can't take the heat, get out of the kitchen! The 90 Day universe is serving up a brand-new series, 90 DAY: FOODY CALL, streaming on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service. Expect a dash of sass and a lot of fun when couples from the franchise invite you into their kitchens and dish on recipes for relationship success, all while preparing traditional meals from their home countries. 90 DAY: FOODY CALL streams on discovery+ May 29.

During each episode of 90 DAY: FOODY CALL, things get a little saucy when fans get a peek into what it's like to hang out at home and cook with these beloved duos. A cross between a couple's therapy session with a side of culinary fun, these 90 Day favorites spill the beans on the challenges and triumphs of intercultural relationships and their incredible relationship journeys together. Viewers will put them in the hot seat, and no subject is off the table, as each couple answers provocative and burning fan questions such as "What is the most awkward interaction you've had with each of your in-laws" to "How did you keep your long-distance relationship spicy?" and "What is the most shocking thing you learned about your spouse's culture?" From a trip to the grocery store to chopping, mixing, frying and baking, these duos put their culinary skills to THE TEST and dance their way around the kitchen-and each other!

Serving up uncensored relationship advice with a dollop of hilarity and love, the couples appearing on 90 DAY: FOODY CALL are:

Tania & Syngin

Russ & Pao

David & Annie

Loren & Alexei

Robert & Anny

Sasha & Emily

90 DAY: FOODY CALL is produced by Sharp Entertainment, an Industrial Media company.