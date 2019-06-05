The 24th Annual Art Directors Guild Awards Set for February 2020
The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) 24th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards honoring Production Design in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, animated features and music videos will return to the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown in the Wilshire Grand Centre on Saturday, February 1, 2020. The announcement was made today by ADG President Nelson Coates, Council Chair Mark Worthington and Event Producer Scott Moses.
The 2019-2020 timeline for the ADG Awards is:
Submissions Open at www.adg.org
Tuesday, September 3, 2019
Submissions Close
Thursday, October 10, 2019
Online Voting for Nominations Begins
Monday, November 18, 2019
Online Voting for Nominations Closes
Friday, December 6, 2019, 5 PM (PST)
Nominations Announced
Monday, December 9, 2019
Final Online Voting Begins
Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Final Online Voting Ends
Thursday, January 30, 2020, 5 PM (PST)
Winners Announced at ADG Awards Gala
* Dates subject to change
Saturday, February 1, 2020
Honorees for Lifetime Achievement, Cinematic Imagery and new inductees into the Guild's Hall of Fame will be announced at a later date.
ADG Awards are open only to productions when made within the U.S. by producers signatory to the IATSE agreement. Foreign entries are acceptable without restrictions