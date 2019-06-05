The 24th Annual Art Directors Guild Awards Set for February 2020

The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) 24th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards honoring Production Design in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, animated features and music videos will return to the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown in the Wilshire Grand Centre on Saturday, February 1, 2020. The announcement was made today by ADG President Nelson Coates, Council Chair Mark Worthington and Event Producer Scott Moses.

The 2019-2020 timeline for the ADG Awards is:

Submissions Open at www.adg.org

Tuesday, September 3, 2019

Submissions Close

Thursday, October 10, 2019

Online Voting for Nominations Begins

Monday, November 18, 2019

Online Voting for Nominations Closes

Friday, December 6, 2019, 5 PM (PST)

Nominations Announced

Monday, December 9, 2019

Final Online Voting Begins

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Final Online Voting Ends

Thursday, January 30, 2020, 5 PM (PST)

Winners Announced at ADG Awards Gala

* Dates subject to change

Saturday, February 1, 2020

Honorees for Lifetime Achievement, Cinematic Imagery and new inductees into the Guild's Hall of Fame will be announced at a later date.

ADG Awards are open only to productions when made within the U.S. by producers signatory to the IATSE agreement. Foreign entries are acceptable without restrictions





