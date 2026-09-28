Mike Colter Discusses What's Next for Luke Cage on JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
A blast from the actor's personal history caught him off guard in the studio.
Mike Colter sat down with Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to discuss what comes next for his character Luke Cage, giving the studio audience a look at where the role may be headed. The conversation gave Hudson a chance to press Colter on the future of the Marvel character that has become closely associated with his career.
Beyond the Luke Cage discussion, the appearance took an unexpected turn when Colter was presented with a surprise tied to his past. The moment added a personal dimension to the sit-down, shifting the conversation from career talk to a more unscripted reaction from the actor as the surprise unfolded in front of the audience.
The segment balanced both threads, with Colter fielding questions about the character's trajectory while also processing the surprise Hudson had arranged. The pairing of a career-focused conversation with a personal reveal gave viewers two distinct angles on the actor within a single appearance.
Hudson's studio segment ultimately centered on Colter navigating both the professional and personal sides of the interview, offering audiences insight into how he responded when confronted with something from earlier in his life alongside questions about his most recognizable role.
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