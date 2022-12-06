Terry Bradshaw Honored with Induction Into Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame
The only NFL player with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Terry Bradshaw continues to entertain fans.
Iconic sports broadcaster, NFL legend and multi-talented entertainer, Terry Bradshaw, will be honored with induction into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame, a prestigious award extended to individuals who have made significant contributions to the world of sports TV and media.
Bradshaw, who won four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers during his NFL career, transitioned into sports broadcasting shortly after his retirement as an NFL Hall of Famer. He has served as co-host and analyst for FOX's top-rated "FOX NFL Sunday" since its inception in 1994, a role that has earned him Sports Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Sports Personality/Analyst category in 1999, 2001 and 2009. Bradshaw was named TV Guide's favorite sportscaster in 1999.
Other Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame class of 2022 inductees include Terry Adams, Joe Buck, Drew Esocoff, Roger Goodell, Ross Greenburg, Manolo Romero, Deena Sheldon and Darrell Wenhardt.
The only NFL player with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Terry Bradshaw continues to entertain fans far and beyond his legendary professional football career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The four-time SUPER BOWL champion quarterback, two-time SUPER BOWL MVP and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee joined "FOX NFL Sunday" as co-host and analyst with the show's inception in 1994.
In addition to his long-term role as a multi-Emmy and award-winning broadcaster, Bradshaw has starred in movie and television hits including the box office smash comedy romance, "Failure to Launch," "Father Figures," "Better Late than Never," and "The Masked Singer," as well as E!'s hit show, "The Bradshaw Bunch," along with his family.
Bradshaw is also a gospel and country singer, the star of his own stage production, "The Terry Bradshaw Show," motivational speaker, New York Times best-selling author and breeder of championship quarter horses.
From This Author - Michael Major
December 6, 2022
Best known for his TikTok smash “everything sucks” which has racked up over 200 million streams, vaultboy continues his trend of releasing relatable earworms to the world. In November 2022 he dropped his new EP, ‘this is what I get,’ including undeniably catchy singles “I wish you knew”, “ghost stories”, and “why u gotta be like that.”
John Leguizamo, Sarah Silverman & More to Guest Host THE DAILY SHOW Following Trevor Noah's Exit
December 6, 2022
Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, D. L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Marlon Wayans along with TDS correspondents and contributors are set to host with additional details to be announced.
The CIA (Denée & Ty Segall, Emmett Kelly) Release 'Inhale Exhale' Single
December 6, 2022
Their forthcoming album, Surgery Channel, is ripe with straightforward conviction. The trio made up of Denée & Ty Segall and Emmett Kelly have constructed a world where everything is piercing and pinpointed. Every word brings confrontation – The C.I.A. make you question what could be happening here…or what they’re after.
Starling Arrow Release New Single 'Into The Jordan'
December 6, 2022
Starling Arrow is an all-star cast of spirit-folk songstresses featuring Leah Song and Chloe Smith of Rising Appalachia, Tina Malia, Ayla Nereo, and Marya Stark. Powerhouse songwriters in their own right, and innovative leaders within the industry, the joining of the 5 songwriters and singers have created a potent gift of synergy.
Goose Announces Spring Tour 2023
December 6, 2022
The tour includes two-night stands at such iconic venues as Philadelphia, PA’s The Met (March 24-25), Nashville, TN’s Ryman Auditorium (March 31-April 1), Chicago, IL’s The Salt Shed (April 14-15), Bozeman, MT’s The Elm (April 18-19), Seattle, WA’s Paramount Theatre (April 22-23), and San Francisco, CA’s The Warfield (April 27-28).