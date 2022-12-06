Terry Bradshaw Honored with Induction Into Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame

Iconic sports broadcaster, NFL legend and multi-talented entertainer, Terry Bradshaw, will be honored with induction into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame, a prestigious award extended to individuals who have made significant contributions to the world of sports TV and media.

Bradshaw, who won four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers during his NFL career, transitioned into sports broadcasting shortly after his retirement as an NFL Hall of Famer. He has served as co-host and analyst for FOX's top-rated "FOX NFL Sunday" since its inception in 1994, a role that has earned him Sports Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Sports Personality/Analyst category in 1999, 2001 and 2009. Bradshaw was named TV Guide's favorite sportscaster in 1999.

Other Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame class of 2022 inductees include Terry Adams, Joe Buck, Drew Esocoff, Roger Goodell, Ross Greenburg, Manolo Romero, Deena Sheldon and Darrell Wenhardt.

The only NFL player with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Terry Bradshaw continues to entertain fans far and beyond his legendary professional football career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The four-time SUPER BOWL champion quarterback, two-time SUPER BOWL MVP and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee joined "FOX NFL Sunday" as co-host and analyst with the show's inception in 1994.

In addition to his long-term role as a multi-Emmy and award-winning broadcaster, Bradshaw has starred in movie and television hits including the box office smash comedy romance, "Failure to Launch," "Father Figures," "Better Late than Never," and "The Masked Singer," as well as E!'s hit show, "The Bradshaw Bunch," along with his family.

Bradshaw is also a gospel and country singer, the star of his own stage production, "The Terry Bradshaw Show," motivational speaker, New York Times best-selling author and breeder of championship quarter horses.