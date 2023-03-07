Ted Danson to Star in Netflix Comedy Series from Creator Mike Schur

Ted Danson will reunite with THE GOOD PLACE creator Mike Schur for a new Netflix comedy series.

The series will follow Charles (Danson), a retired man, who gets a new lease on life when he answers an ad from a PI and becomes a mole in a secret investigation. Netflix ordered eight episodes of the Untitled Mike Schur/Ted Danson comedy series, which is based on the documentary The Mole Agent, a 2021 Oscar® nominee for Best Documentary feature.

Ted Danson will play Charles, the series lead.

Mike Schur and Morgan Sackett (Fremulon) and David Miner (3 Arts Entertainment) are executive producers. Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibañez are executive producers for Micromundo Producciones. Julie Goldman and Christopher Clements are executive producers for Motto Pictures.

The new season is frmo Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Ted Danson is an Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award-winning actor known for an array of exceptional performances, most memorably for his portrayal of Boston bartender Sam Malone on NBC's multi-award winning and iconic comedy Cheers, which ran for 11 seasons and won three Emmys as Best Comedy Series.

More recently, Danson starred in the acclaimed NBC comedy The Good Place, for which he was nominated for his 14th Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor and received a Critics Choice Award for his role as 'Michael'. Danson also played himself in the quintessential comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm, which ran from 2000 to 2021, and has starred in acclaimed series Damages, Bored to Death and Fargo, among others.

Michael Schur created THE GOOD PLACE and co-created Parks and Recreation, Rutherford Falls and Brooklyn 99. He is also an Executive Producer of Hacks and Master of None. Prior to Parks and Recreation, Mike spent four years as a writer-producer on The Office. His first TV writing job was at Saturday Night Live, where he spent seven seasons, including three as the producer of "Weekend Update" with Tina Fey and Jimmy Fallon.