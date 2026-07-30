Timothy Olyphant Calls Himself 'Lucky' to Star in LUCKY and FIVE STAR WEEKEND

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Timothy Olyphant stopped by TODAY to talk about his two current projects, the crime thriller Lucky and the Peacock series Five Star Weekend, describing the experience of working on both as a highlight of his career right now. "Both shows are so good at what they are and they're so different. I feel very lucky to be a part of both of them," Olyphant told TODAY.

Olyphant's comments centered on the contrast between the two projects, noting how each show succeeds on its own terms despite their differing tones and genres. Lucky marks his latest turn in the crime thriller space, while Five Star Weekend places him within an ensemble drama on Peacock.

Five Star Weekend, based on Elin Hilderbrand's novel of the same name, stars Jennifer Garner as Hollis Shaw, a cookbook author and best-selling author whose picture-perfect life begins to unravel following a devastating loss. The series follows Hollis as she gathers three friends from different chapters of her life for a weekend retreat on Nantucket in an effort to reconnect with herself. Garner has also discussed the production on TODAY, recounting an impromptu karaoke session that helped forge lasting friendships among cast members who had not known each other before filming began.

Olyphant's appearance gives audiences a glimpse into how he approaches juggling two distinct roles simultaneously, one steeped in crime drama tension and the other rooted in the ensemble dynamics of Five Star Weekend. His remarks suggest an actor enjoying the range each project allows him to explore.

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