Team Behind LETHAL WEAPON Will Produce DEAD EDDIE Cop Drama for Fox

Aug. 16, 2019  
Variety reports that the team behind the series adaptation of "Lethal Weapon" will join forces once again to make "Dead Eddie" at Fox.

Matt Miller and Alex Taub will executive produce and write for "Dead Eddie." In the series, after a near-death experience, misanthropic ex-cop-turned-private investigator Eddie Bana is burdened with the ability to talk to the dead. Eddie's nice enough to help them sort out their unfinished business, but always for a price.

Miller and Taub's adaptation of the classic cop drama ran on FOX from 2016 through 2019, and was just canceled following its third season.

