Taylor Zakhar Perez & Phil Dunster Named Ambassadors For The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Phil Dunster and Taylor Zakhar Perez have been named Ambassadors for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. SAG Awards Ambassadors are actors who exemplify the utmost values of the profession and are positive role models for the next generation of performers. These individuals actively use their platform to advocate for humanitarian and public service endeavors.

In this special role, the SAG Awards Ambassadors will provide viewers with exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the ceremony and participate in various SAG Awards pre-show events. Dunster and Zakhar Perez will be celebrated at the annual SAG Awards Ambassador Dinner presented by Campari, the iconic Milanese red aperitivo and Official Spirits Sponsor of the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The dinner will take place on Tuesday, February, 20 at Michelin-starred Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant in Hollywood by SAG Awards Executive Chef Curtis Stone.

About Phil Dunster

A charismatic and versatile talent, Emmy, Critics Choice, and Olivier Award-nominated British actor, director, writer, and producer Phil Dunster has quickly emerged as one of Hollywood's most globally sought-after creatives. Dunster is best known for his Emmy and Critics Choice-nominated performance as “Jamie Tartt” in the SAG Awards, Golden Globes, Critics Choice, and Peabody, and Emmy Award-winning Apple TV+ cultural phenomenon Ted Lasso.

His portrayal of the self-assured footballer has garnered critical recognition and been lauded for its emotional effectiveness and nuance. He is currently in production on season two of Surface, the acclaimed Apple TV+ psychological thriller, starring and executive produced by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, created by Veronica West, and produced by Apple Studios and Hello Sunshine.

About Taylor Zakhar Perez

Taylor Zakhar Perez, with his dynamic and versatile acting ability, has quickly emerged as one of Hollywood's most notable talents. Taylor most recently appeared as the lead in Amazon Studios' film adaptation of The New York Times Best Selling novel, Red, White & Royal Blue, playing the fictional character "Alex Claremont-Diaz", opposite Nicholas Galitzine and Uma Thurman.

In his portrayal, Taylor delivered a compelling performance that not only captured the essence of the character but also received widespread acclaim, further solidifying his reputation as a powerhouse performer. Previously, Taylor caught the attention of many when he joined the sequel of the international phenomenon, The Kissing Booth, playing fan-favorite "Marco" in both the second and third installments of the franchise. He was also featured in the first season of HBO Max's critically acclaimed series, Minx, opposite Ophelia Lovibond; as well as in Buzzfeed Studios' 1Up, available on Amazon Prime Video.

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, produced by SAG-AFTRA and Silent House Productions, will stream live globally on Netflix Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.

About the Screen Actors Guild Awards

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, presented by SAG-AFTRA with Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC will be executive produced by Jon Brockett and Silent House Productions alongside producers for SAG-AFTRA JoBeth Williams, Daryl Anderson, Jason George, Elizabeth McLaughlin and Woody Schultz.

The ceremony will stream live globally on Netflix Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall. One of awards season's premier events, the SAG Awards annually celebrates the outstanding motion picture and television performances of the year. Voted on by SAG-AFTRA's robust and diverse membership of 119,000+ performers, the SAG Awards has the largest voting body on the awards circuit. Beloved for its style, simplicity, and genuine warmth, the show has become an industry favorite and one of the most prized honors since its debut in 1995.

About Silent House Group

Formed in 2021 by CEO Baz Halpin, Silent House Group is comprised of three companies - Silent House Productions, Silent House Studios, and Silent House Events - which together form one of Hollywood's most highly regarded, full-service design and production agencies focused on live and unscripted programming across all media platforms.

The agency kicked off 2024 by winning the Outstanding Variety Special Creative Arts Emmy Award for their work on Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love, in addition to four other Emmy nominations for the special, and up next will produce the 30th Annual SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS as Netflix's first-ever live awards show.

Most recently, the award-winning agency produced the Golden Globe-nominated blockbuster film Taylor Swift I The Eras Tour in partnership with Taylor Swift Productions and has worked with such prominent clients as Beyonce, Adele, Katy Perry, Usher, Harry Styles, Jonas Brothers, Apple, Madison Square Garden Entertainment, CNN, among many others. For more information on Silent House Group, please visit: https://www.silent-house.com.

About Netflix

Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services with over 260 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.