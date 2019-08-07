Taylor Swift to Perform at the MTV VMAS

Taylor Swift will have a world premiere performance at the 2019 MTV's "VMAs" airing live on August 26th at 8:00 PM ET/PT .

Swift will perform just three days after the release of her new album "Lover."

The show will broadcast live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 26 and will be her first televised performance following the album's release.

Swift earned 10 VMA nominations for her songs "Me!" and "You Need to Calm Down." She is tied with Ariana Grande for most nominations. Both Swift and Grande are up for the Video of the Year award - for "You Need to Calm Down" and "Thank U, Next," respectively.

Taylor Swift is a seven-time VMA winner, taking home Video of the Year award for "Bad Blood" in 2015.





