Taylor Katsanis's Horror Film Night Shoot to be Released On TVOD in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Writer-Director Taylor Katsanis's Night Shoot horror film about a group of college film students' documentary project that goes awry will be released on TVOD in April.

Night Shoot will be released throughout April exclusively on Vudu TVOD and wide on Cable and TVOD from May.

Writer and Director Taylor Katsanis's latest horror film stars Darrell Snedeger (Watchmen), Jason Francisco Blue (Fear the Walking Dead), and Eddie Davenport (Logan, The Suicide Squad).

A college documentary project goes awry when a group of film students stumble on a strange, wooded homeless community and discover they're the ones being watched. After an injury cost him his scholarship at a "normal" college, TJ, finds himself transferring to a wacky art school. He's thrown into bizarre classes with eccentric professors and is thrust into a documentary assignment. Volatile director Zach, cinematographer Elisha, actress Olivia, and slacker sound guy Niko drag new guy TJ into their plans for a killer project. Searching for ideas, they strike gold on a fascinating documentary subject when they uncover a forested homeless camp. However, a trio of unstable, nomadic criminals hiding deep in the woods does not take kindly to these rich kids and their cameras. A COLLISION COURSE is now set for bloodshed when Zach convinces the group that overnight footage will put their project over the top.