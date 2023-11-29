Taylor Armstrong Not Returning to REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY For Season 18

Taylor Armstrong is not returning to THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY for season 18.

After MAKING HISTORY as the first housewife to swap cities, Armstrong is leaving that franchise after one season of being a friend-of. She was previously seen in the first four seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"Loved spending time with the ladies of #RHOC and thankful I got to give the viewers an update on my life. I’ve made some real friendships that I cherish. Wishing the ladies all the best for season 18," Armstrong wrote in a post.

Deadline reports that Heather Dubrow will be returning for the new season. There has been no word on who else will be returning for the new season. Other cast members from season 17 included Shannon Storms Beador, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, and newbie Jennifer Pedranti.

Armstrong appeared in The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club on Peacock, alongside Judge and RHOC original cast memeber Vicki Gunvalson.

Photo by: Clifton Prescod/Bravo