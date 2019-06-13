Tatiana Maslany to Narrate ORPHAN BLACK 'The Next Chapter'

Tatiana Maslany, the Emmy® award-winning star of Orphan Black is on board to voice a new installment of the beloved series, which will be available later this summer for reading and listening, from premium digital reading and audio platform Serial Box.

The collaboration with Temple Street, a division of Boat Rocker Studios marks Serial Box's second major commitment to creating original stories, in audio and reading formats, for major global franchises. The company recently announced it was joining forces with Marvel Entertainment to create original stories based on Black Panther, Jessica Jones,Black Widow, and Thor.

Drawing from its roster of New York Times bestselling and award-winning authors to craft new adventures for Orphan Black, Serial Box has signed Malka Older as the showrunner and Mishell Baker, Lindsay Smith, and Heli Kennedy as series writers. Serial Box takes the best of the traditional publishing industry and innovates; they use the television writers room model-employing a showrunner to develop a pilot and bible and a writing team that works collaboratively-to release serials five times faster than a traditional book.

"We are beyond thrilled that Tatiana Maslany will be voicing our extension of Orphan Black's' fascinating world of #crazyscience and sisterhood." said Molly Barton, Serial Box CEO and co-founder. "We are looking forward to bringing Orphan Black: The Next Chapterto the dedicated SciFi/Thriller audience we have built with Serial Box Originals."

"We are delighted to be able to extend the Orphan Black franchise through this new and innovative partnership with Serial Box. Orphan Black's devoted fans will now get more of what they love on this exciting listening and reading platform," said Boat Rocker Co-Executive Chairmen, Chief Content Officers and ORPHAN BLACK Executive Producers, Ivan Schneeberg and David Fortier."

The collaboration between Serial Box and Temple Street creates an opportunity to deeply engage with Orphan Black's Clone Club offering weekly episodes the length of an average commute. These new Serial Box Originals are designed to fit into today's fast-paced mobile lifestyle. Users can switch between reading and listening with a simple click, picking up right where they left off in either format. Fans are encouraged to sample the first episode for free.





Related Articles View More TV Stories