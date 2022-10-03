Tatiana Maslany Stars in Michael Schwartz's SNATCHED on Hulu

The disco horror film SNATCHED stars Tatiana Maslany ("She Hulk: Attorney-at-Law") in her first on-screen role with husband Brendan Hines ("Locke & Key").

Misha Osherovich ("Freaky") co-stars as their son. The film is now streaming on Hulu.

Snatched will mark the Emmy-Winning She-Hulk star's first on-screen role since debuting as the superhero lawyer for Marvel earlier this Summer.

From writer/director Michael Schwartz ("Montana"), Snatched premiered on Hulu October 1st. It's one of twenty new short-form episodes in the third season of Bite Size Halloween, the annual line-up of genre films from exciting new filmmakers around the globe.

Tatiana Maslany previously starred on Broadway in Network. Co-star Misha Osherovich was previously seen Off-Broadway in A Clockwork Orange, and co star Brendan Hines previously starred in the one-man show Histrionics at Theater for the New City.

Writer/director Michael Schwartz is no stranger to Broadway either, having directed events for The TONY AWARDS and a number of Broadway shows. And Producer Nilou Safinya is the Founding President of the Board of Directors at Noor Theatre, an Obie-winning company in residence at New York Theatre Workshop dedicated to theatre artists of Middle Eastern descent.

Produced by 20th Digital Studio and shot in seven different countries, this super sized season takes on a range of topical issues, from racism and identity to sexuality and gender.

Michael Schwartz, writer and director of Snatched, says he found inspiration for the film this past Spring after reading statements made by politicians and corporate leaders regarding the "Don't Say Gay" bill. "They were filled with such hollow virtue signaling," he says, "devoid of any meaningful action, that I couldn't help but laugh."

On a day when the world felt particularly upside-down, Schwartz says he decided to write a story where everything was inverted. "We hope it provokes both outrageous laughter and meaningful conversation, prompting us to question what actions make us the most powerful allies."

The Snatched team includes Producer Nilou Safinya (Gotham Award Winner), Executive Producer Valerie Steinberg (Sundance winner Hair Wolf, Camera d'Or winner War Pony at Cannes), and Executive Producers David Worthen, Jenna Cavelle and Arbi Pedrossian from 20th Digital Studio.

Legendary movie producer and former President of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Sid Ganis, was so enthralled by the script that he and his wife Nancy not only came on board as Consulting Producers, but cameo as alien neighbors in the film as well.

"Michael Schwartz is one of the most exciting up-and-coming filmmakers out there," Sid says. "Snatched is both WILD and deeply poignant. We got involved because we want to help rebalance the world. Snatched is so off-balance that it's right smack on balance! We need more films like this in the world today." Sid is a trustee of the new Academy Museum in Los Angeles.

"It's definitely a rollercoaster of a film," Schwartz says. "Disco Horror as I like to call it." So what exactly is Disco Horror? "Equal parts Sex Pistols and Donna Summer," Schwartz surmises. "Add three shots of subversion, trauma and wit, mix in Queer references galore, and finish with a dollop of blood from the dance floor. So like, John Carpenter, you know, but make it fashion."

Michael Schwartz is an award-winning writer, director, and producer. As a theatre maker, he has worked on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and at Lincoln Center, and directed productions at some of the world's most notable theatres, including The Old Vic in London, Yale University in New Haven, and the American Conservatory Theatre in San Francisco.

His films include Snatched on Hulu and Montana on Amazon Prime Video. His TV projects have been featured on The Red List, placed as finalists at Sundance (2x), Final Draft (Top 5), Coverfly (Top 1%) and SeriesFest, and his debut novel, Project Wild, is forthcoming.