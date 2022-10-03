Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tatiana Maslany Stars in Michael Schwartz's SNATCHED on Hulu

Tatiana Maslany Stars in Michael Schwartz's SNATCHED on Hulu

The new film is now streaming on Hulu.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 03, 2022  

The disco horror film SNATCHED stars Tatiana Maslany ("She Hulk: Attorney-at-Law") in her first on-screen role with husband Brendan Hines ("Locke & Key").
Misha Osherovich ("Freaky") co-stars as their son. The film is now streaming on Hulu.

Snatched will mark the Emmy-Winning She-Hulk star's first on-screen role since debuting as the superhero lawyer for Marvel earlier this Summer.

From writer/director Michael Schwartz ("Montana"), Snatched premiered on Hulu October 1st. It's one of twenty new short-form episodes in the third season of Bite Size Halloween, the annual line-up of genre films from exciting new filmmakers around the globe.

Tatiana Maslany previously starred on Broadway in Network. Co-star Misha Osherovich was previously seen Off-Broadway in A Clockwork Orange, and co star Brendan Hines previously starred in the one-man show Histrionics at Theater for the New City.

Writer/director Michael Schwartz is no stranger to Broadway either, having directed events for The TONY AWARDS and a number of Broadway shows. And Producer Nilou Safinya is the Founding President of the Board of Directors at Noor Theatre, an Obie-winning company in residence at New York Theatre Workshop dedicated to theatre artists of Middle Eastern descent.

Produced by 20th Digital Studio and shot in seven different countries, this super sized season takes on a range of topical issues, from racism and identity to sexuality and gender.

Michael Schwartz, writer and director of Snatched, says he found inspiration for the film this past Spring after reading statements made by politicians and corporate leaders regarding the "Don't Say Gay" bill. "They were filled with such hollow virtue signaling," he says, "devoid of any meaningful action, that I couldn't help but laugh."

On a day when the world felt particularly upside-down, Schwartz says he decided to write a story where everything was inverted. "We hope it provokes both outrageous laughter and meaningful conversation, prompting us to question what actions make us the most powerful allies."

The Snatched team includes Producer Nilou Safinya (Gotham Award Winner), Executive Producer Valerie Steinberg (Sundance winner Hair Wolf, Camera d'Or winner War Pony at Cannes), and Executive Producers David Worthen, Jenna Cavelle and Arbi Pedrossian from 20th Digital Studio.

Legendary movie producer and former President of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Sid Ganis, was so enthralled by the script that he and his wife Nancy not only came on board as Consulting Producers, but cameo as alien neighbors in the film as well.

"Michael Schwartz is one of the most exciting up-and-coming filmmakers out there," Sid says. "Snatched is both WILD and deeply poignant. We got involved because we want to help rebalance the world. Snatched is so off-balance that it's right smack on balance! We need more films like this in the world today." Sid is a trustee of the new Academy Museum in Los Angeles.

"It's definitely a rollercoaster of a film," Schwartz says. "Disco Horror as I like to call it." So what exactly is Disco Horror? "Equal parts Sex Pistols and Donna Summer," Schwartz surmises. "Add three shots of subversion, trauma and wit, mix in Queer references galore, and finish with a dollop of blood from the dance floor. So like, John Carpenter, you know, but make it fashion."

Michael Schwartz is an award-winning writer, director, and producer. As a theatre maker, he has worked on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and at Lincoln Center, and directed productions at some of the world's most notable theatres, including The Old Vic in London, Yale University in New Haven, and the American Conservatory Theatre in San Francisco.

His films include Snatched on Hulu and Montana on Amazon Prime Video. His TV projects have been featured on The Red List, placed as finalists at Sundance (2x), Final Draft (Top 5), Coverfly (Top 1%) and SeriesFest, and his debut novel, Project Wild, is forthcoming.



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


El Capitan Theatre Hosting BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Double Feature & Fan EventEl Capitan Theatre Hosting BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Double Feature & Fan Event
October 3, 2022

The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood is offering a double feature and two fan event screenings hosted by Nerdist for Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.' Fans will receive an exclusive mini poster, Wakanda Forever collectible tin with 64oz popcorn, LE 1,000 stained glass pin, event credential and 20oz bottled beverage with their ticket.
The Beaches Return With New Single 'My People'The Beaches Return With New Single 'My People'
October 3, 2022

The Beaches have opened for acts such as The Rolling Stones and Foo Fighters, as well as many other critically acclaimed artists (Avril Lavigne, Alanis Morisette, The Aces, Passion Pit, and Eagles of Death Metal). Their last album was described by Elton John as “The best rock album of last year,” and they’ve been recognized with two Juno Awards.
Ewan Macfarlane Shares Album Title-Track 'Milk'Ewan Macfarlane Shares Album Title-Track 'Milk'
October 3, 2022

Ahead of the release of his second solo album - EWAN MACFARLANE - is pleased to present its title-track: “Milk.' Lifted from what will be his second full-length release in under a year, the album finds the former Apollo 440 and Grim Northern Social frontman extending his confident new solo direction with swaggering cuts such as this.
INTO THE WOODS to Perform on THE TODAY SHOW This WeekINTO THE WOODS to Perform on THE TODAY SHOW This Week
October 3, 2022

The Broadway cast of Into the Woods will perform on The TODAY Show this week. The broadcast will feature two performances, one during the show's 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. hours and the second during its 10:00 a.m. hours. The performances will mark the production's first televised performances.
VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Discusses Her Diana Ross Concert Mishap on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Discusses Her Diana Ross Concert Mishap on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
October 3, 2022

The excitement continues on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” with rapper-turned-actor LL Cool J, and Tony Award-winning playwright of “A Strange Loop” Michael R. Jackson. Plus, country singer Jimmie Allen, “Queer Eye’s” Bobby Berk, comedian Hasan Minhaj, and actor Kunal Nayyar sit down with Jennifer. Watch clips from this week's episodes now!