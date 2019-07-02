'Tara' Centerpiece From GONE WITH THE WIND Sells at Auction

Profiles in History announces the grand entrance from Tara, The O'Hara Plantation in Gone With The Wind sold for $120,000.

The collection of facade elements from Tara, sold for $42,000.

The auction took place on June 27th in Los Angeles.

Tara was constructed at Selznick International Studios' "Forty Acres" production lot in Culver City, California. Following the conclusion of filming, the Tara set remained standing for 20 years until Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's Desilu Productions, then owner of the lot, had it dismantled in the spring of 1959. Tara was removed to be reconstructed on 300 acres of forested land in Northern Georgia. However this vision never came to fruition due to complications arising from copyright protections by the Margaret Mitchell family. Margaret Mitchell was the author of the novel the film is based on.

The Tara facade remained in a storage barn in Northern Georgia until 1979 when the late Mrs. Betty Talmadge, wife of U.S. Senator and Governor of Georgia, Herman Talmadge, rescued it with the intent of restoring it to its former glory. In 1989, the Atlanta History Center mounted a major exhibit commemorating the 50th anniversary of the film's release. For this event, Mrs. Talmadge had the original grand entrance of Tara restored and it became the centerpiece of the exhibit. In September 1990, Mrs. Talmadge had it re-erected at her Lovejoy Plantation for a private event for Ted Turner and Jane Fonda. In 1998 the doorway was relocated and placed on exhibit at the Margaret Mitchell House Museum where it currently resides.



The second lot, pictured right, a massive collection of "Tara" facade elements includes shutters and window frame elements from the front of the house as well as the left wing, including the prominent tall windows/shutters mounted to the right of the front door where Scarlett is first seen at Tara conversing with the Tarleton Twins. Also included is a pair of large interior solid shutters seen in the famous sequence when Scarlett pulls down the drapery to make her iconic dress with Mammy, along with much, much more.

