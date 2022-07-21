Tamra Judge to Return to THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY

Tamra Judge will return to THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY for the show's 17th season.

Judge appeared on a new episode of WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE With Andy Cohen to share the news. Judge originally joined the franchise for its third season in 2007, and appeared in a full time capacity for 12 seasons before being let go from the series in 2020.

The show's 16th season featured the return of Heather Dubrow after a five-year hiatus. Durbow joined veteran Housewives Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson. The ladies were introduced to new Housewives Dr. Jen Armstrong and Noella Bergener, both of which wiwll not be returning for the upcoming season.

Judge previously appeared in the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club on Peacock, alongside Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin of "The Real Housewives of New York City," Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" and Brandi Glanville and Taylor Armstrong of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." The complete season is now streaming on Peacock.

Watch Judge discuss her return on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE here:

Photo by: Bryan Bedder/Peacock