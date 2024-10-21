TWISTERS to Stream on Peacock Beginning November 15

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TWISTERS begins streaming exclusively on Peacock November 15. Peacock’s exclusive streaming debut comes on the heels of a successful theatrical run for the film, starring a standout cast including Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, David Corenswet, Maura Tierney, Sasha Lane, and more.

TWISTERS brings back the blockbuster disaster epic with a whirlwind of heart-stopping action and exhilarating thrills. Ever since a devastating tornado encounter, Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) gave up chasing storms across the Oklahoma prairie to safely study them on screens in New York City. Lured back to the field by her friend Javi (Anthony Ramos) and a once-in-a-lifetime scientific opportunity, Kate crosses paths with Tyler (Glen Powell), a charming daredevil and self-proclaimed tornado wrangler whose thirst for tornado-tracking adventures made him a social media sensation. As storm season intensifies with terrifying phenomena unlike anything seen before, Kate and Tyler realize they may need to work together if they are to have any chance of taming, and surviving, an unprecedented outbreak of destructive tornados.

Universal’s biggest films of the year stream first on Peacock, shortly after their theatrical debuts. Subscribers get access to award-winning films and blockbuster favorites from Universal, Illumination, Blumhouse, Focus Features and DreamWorks Animation. In 2024, Peacock will debut films including OPPENHEIMER, TROLLS BAND TOGETHER, KUNG FU PANDA 4, MONKEY MAN, THE FALL GUY, DESPICABLE ME 4, TWISTERS, and SPEAK NO EVIL. The star-studded WICKED will debut on Peacock in 2025. For the full film offering on Peacock, click here.

