TV One Announces Production of Original Film COINS FOR LOVE

TV One announced today that production is underway in Atlanta, GA for its new original film COINS FOR LOVE, slated to premiere in August. The film's stars include Essence Atkins ("Ambitions," "Marlon"), Stephen Bishop ("Imposters," "Being Mary Jane"), TC Carson ("Living Single"), Kendrick Cross ("Ambitions") and Karon Joseph Riley ("35 and Ticking," "A Christmas Blessing").

In this sequel to TV One's popular COINS FOR CHRISTMAS, audiences are reunited with single mother Madison Morris (Atkins) who has landed her dream job at a publishing company. To Madison's dismay, she learns she's been hired on a probationary period and will not receive her full salary until the process is over, again leaving her in a financial struggle to support her two teenage children.

Alec Darby (Bishop) has also started the job of his dreams on a national sports network but soon clashes with his co-host Demarco (Cross). Friends Madison and Alec reunite and discuss their career challenges, prompting Alec to offer Madison a job as his personal assistant. The two embark on a great working relationship and sparks start to fly but not before Alec's ex reemerges in the picture and Madison's ex-husband comes crawling back with promises of a fresh start. Will the couple's budding relationship be able to withstand the ultimate test - their exes - in this romantic drama?

COINS FOR LOVE cast announced today:

· Essence Atkins as Madison Morris

· Stephen Bishop as Alec Darby

· TC Carson as Hank

· Kendrick Cross as Demarco

· Karon Joseph Riley as Jake

· James "Lil JJ" Lewis as Rex

COINS FOR LOVE is executive produced by Urban One Founder and Chairwoman Cathy Hughes, written by Susan Banks and directed by Jamal Hill, with casting by George Pierre. The film is produced for TV One by Swirl Films, with Eric F. Tomosunas serving as Executive Producer. James Seppelfrick, Ron Robinson and Keith Neal serve as producers. For TV One, Jason Ryan is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production, Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting, Robyn Greene Arrington is Vice President of Original Programming and Production and Brigitte McCray is Senior Vice President Original Programming and Production.





