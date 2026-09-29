TV ON THE RADIO Performs WOLF LIKE ME on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

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TV On The Radio brought their song Wolf Like Me to Jimmy Kimmel Live, delivering a performance filmed in Brooklyn for the ABC late-night program. The band's appearance gave viewers a live rendition of the track, showcasing the group's sound for Kimmel's audience.

The performance placed TV On The Radio on a stage known for hosting a wide range of musical acts, with the band using the segment to perform one of their well-known songs live.

The Brooklyn setting of the taping added a hometown element to the performance, tying the segment directly to the borough where the band recorded the appearance.

The segment offered a straightforward showcase of the band's musicianship, with Wolf Like Me serving as the centerpiece of their time on the Kimmel stage.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 17 Hrs 01 Min 56 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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