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TV ON THE RADIO Performs WOLF LIKE ME on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

The band brought its Brooklyn roots to a late-night performance of the fan favorite track.

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TV On The Radio brought their song Wolf Like Me to Jimmy Kimmel Live, delivering a performance filmed in Brooklyn for the ABC late-night program. The band's appearance gave viewers a live rendition of the track, showcasing the group's sound for Kimmel's audience.

The performance placed TV On The Radio on a stage known for hosting a wide range of musical acts, with the band using the segment to perform one of their well-known songs live.

The Brooklyn setting of the taping added a hometown element to the performance, tying the segment directly to the borough where the band recorded the appearance.

The segment offered a straightforward showcase of the band's musicianship, with Wolf Like Me serving as the centerpiece of their time on the Kimmel stage.

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