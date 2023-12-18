TROLLS BAND TOGETHER Will Be Available to Own or Rent on Digital Tomorrow

TROLLS BAND TOGETHER will be available exclusively on digital platforms where you can buy or rent tomorrow, December 19, 2023.

TROLLS BAND TOGETHER Will Be Available to Own or Rent on Digital Tomorrow

Continuing its theatrical run, DreamWorks Animation’s all-new fun-filled installment of the popular family franchise that celebrates the power of unity, family, friendship and music, TROLLS BAND TOGETHER, will be available exclusively on digital platforms where you can buy or rent tomorrow, December 19, 2023, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Join Poppy and Branch on their latest adventure as they embark on an epic journey that leads to Branch’s reunion with his BroZone brothers and Poppy’s long-lost sister, Viva.

Showcasing an irresistible soundtrack of beloved classics and original songs including *NSYNC’s all-new single “Better Place,” TROLLS BAND TOGETHER is directed by Walt Dohrn (Trolls franchise, Shrek franchise), co-directed by Tim Heitz (Trolls, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World) and produced by Gina Shay (Trolls franchise, Shrek franchise), and features a star-studded cast of incredible actors, musical superstars, and comedic powerhouses.

Starring returning voice talent and Academy Award® nominees Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect) and Justin Timberlake (The Social Network), alongside Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominee Zooey Deschanel (“New Girl”), Christopher Mintz-Plasse (How to Train Your Dragon Franchise), Icona Pop duo Aino Jawo and Caroline Hjelt, Emmy® winner Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”), Grammy® winner Anderson .Paak, six-time SAG Award® nominee Kunal Nayyar (“The Big Bang Theory”), and Ron Funches (“Harley Quinn”).

TROLLS BAND TOGETHER also brings a vibrant lineup of new voice actors to the franchise, including Grammy® nominee Camila Cabello (Cinderella), Eric André (Sing 2), Emmy Award® winner Amy Schumer (Trainwreck), Grammy® winner and Tony® nominee Andrew Rannells (The Book of Mormon), Golden Globe® nominee Troye Sivan (“The Idol”), Grammy® winners Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) and Kid Cudi (Don’t Look Up), SAG Award® nominee Zosia Mamet (“The Flight Attendant”), and 12-time Emmy® winner RuPaul Charles (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”).

Get ready for an all-star family reunion like no other in the latest chapter of DreamWorks Animation’s blockbuster musical franchise! As Poppy (Kendrick) grows closer to her now boyfriend Branch (Timberlake), she discovers his secret past as a member of her favorite boyband, BroZone, with his four estranged brothers. When Branch’s bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious popstars, Branch and Poppy embark on an action-packed journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd. Along the way Poppy uncovers a family secret of her own, a long-lost sister named Viva (Cabello).

TROLLS BAND TOGETHER features the franchise’s signature psychedelic joy-bomb of new and classic pop hits that will have you singing and dancing along over and over again!



