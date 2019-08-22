TOY STORY 4 Heads to Digital, Blu-Ray, and 4K UHD This October

This summer, Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 4" took audiences on a hilarious and heartwarming road trip with Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the whole gang, earning a 98 percent critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and more than $1 billion at the global box office. Packed with old friends and new faces, the fourth film in the beloved Toy Story series, which leads Woody to an unexpected fork in the road, arrives home on Digital in 4K Ultra HD™, HD, and Movies Anywhere Oct. 1, and on 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray,™ DVD Oct. 8.



Fans who bring home "Toy Story 4" will be treated to over an hour of bonus features celebrating the film's iconic characters, Pixar's filmmaking team and the legacy of "Toy Story," which began as the world's first fully computer-animated feature film released nearly 25 years ago. Extensive extras includes deleted scenes such as an alternate ending, an all-new featurette with an endearing look back on Woody and Buzz's legendary friendship throughout the years; entertaining studio stories shared by members of the Pixar team; a nostalgic look back at the creation and first storyboard screening of "Toy Story" with filmmakers; and the pioneering efforts of Pixar artists who created the sets, characters, look and feel of the original film and much more.



In "Toy Story 4," Woody (voice of Tom Hanks) has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that's Andy or Bonnie. So, when Bonnie's beloved new craft-project-turned-toy Forky (voice of Tony Hale) calls himself "trash," Woody decides to teach Forky how to embrace being a toy. But a road-trip adventure, including an unexpected reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (voice of Annie Potts), shows Woody how big the world can be for a toy. In addition, carnival prizes Ducky (voice of Keegan-Michael Key) and Bunny (voice of Jordan Peele) bring a new level of fun to the film.



The must-own, fourth installment in the Toy Story series will be packaged several ways to ensure families get the most out of their in-home entertainment experience. "Toy Story 4" arrives home a week early on Digital 4K Ultra HD™, HD and SD with two exclusive extras including a deleted scene, "Bonnie's Playtime". A physical copy of the film is available as a 4K Ultra HD™ Combo Pack (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital Code), a Multi-Screen Edition (Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Code) and a single DVD. Fans who wish to relive all four Toy Story adventures may opt for a Digital bundle, which is available for pre-order.



BONUS FEATURES (may vary by retailer)

Blu-ray & Digital:

'Toy Stories - The Toy Story 4 cast and crew share their love of toys!

Woody & Buzz - Take a look at the relationship between these two legendary characters.

Bo Rebooted - Discover how Team Bo reimagined all aspects of Bo Peep's identity to arrive at the fully realized character seen in the film.

Toy Box - Enjoy a collection of mini-docs on the film's memorable new characters, featuring THE VOICE actors, director Josh Cooley and Pixar artists talking about the many elements that make these characters fun and lovable

Let's Ride With Ally Maki - Ally Maki, voice of Giggle McDimples, learns all about Pixar's dialogue recording process from director Josh Cooley and his team.

Deleted Scenes introduced by director Josh Cooley including:

Scamming Playtime

Bo Knows Hippos

Desperate Toys

Knock-Offs

Recruit Duke

She's The One

Audio Commentary, Trailers and more!

Digital Exclusive:

Anatomy of a Scene: Prologue - Filmmakers and crew review key scenes of the movie and dissect the practical and technological methods used to bring them to life.

Additional Deleted scene - Bonnie's Playtime





Related Articles View More TV Stories