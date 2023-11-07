TOTAL TRUST, From Sundance Grand Jury Winner Jialing Zhang, Is The First Major Doc On The Chinese Surveillance State

For two decades, China has implemented cutting-edge security and surveillance to monitor its citizens. In this fascinating and chilling documentary, Jialing Zhang (co-director of ONE CHILD NATION) immerses us in this daily reality: half a billion cameras pointed at the populace, invasive neighborhood watch programs (“Sharp Eyes”), employees monitored for stress levels, and a “social credit” point system that rewards for community service and penalizes perceived societal infractions.

With the assistance of dozens of anonymous locals, Zhang focuses on three courageous women fighting for civil liberties and justice, including independent journalist Sophia Xueqin Huang, one of the first Chinese reporters to investigate #MeToo accusations and subsequently arrested for “inciting subversion of state power.” A bracing portrait of a society for whom privacy is all but extinct and a warning for democracies employing surveillance tools in unprecedented ways.

Zhang is an Emmy-Award nominated independent Chinese filmmaker based in the U.S. She produced IN THE SAME BREATH in 2021 (Oscar shortlisted); and co-directed/produced the 2019 Film Forum premiere, ONE CHILD NATION (Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner, Oscar shortlisted). Zhang was nominated for two PGA Awards for Outstanding Producer of Documentary and a DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary. She won a Ridenhour documentary Prize in 2020, a duPont-Columbia Award, and a Peabody Award in 2022.

TOTAL TRUST had its world premiere at the 2023 CPH:DOX, Copenhagen International Documentary Film Festival and will have its US premiere at DOC NYC on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 6:00 PM. (NOTE: A limited number of tickets to this public screening may be available to press; send requests to mkrause@foundrycomm.com.)

