TOTAL TRUST, From Sundance Grand Jury Winner Jialing Zhang, Is The First Major Doc On The Chinese Surveillance State

The documentary is premiering theatrically December 8.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway After Moving to New York Ci Photo 1 Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway
SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances on NBC Photo 2 SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Video: How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen Photo 4 Video: How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen

TOTAL TRUST, From Sundance Grand Jury Winner Jialing Zhang, Is The First Major Doc On The Chinese Surveillance State

For two decades, China has implemented cutting-edge security and surveillance to monitor its citizens. In this fascinating and chilling documentary, Jialing Zhang (co-director of ONE CHILD NATION) immerses us in this daily reality: half a billion cameras pointed at the populace, invasive neighborhood watch programs (“Sharp Eyes”), employees monitored for stress levels, and a “social credit” point system that rewards for community service and penalizes perceived societal infractions.

With the assistance of dozens of anonymous locals, Zhang focuses on three courageous women fighting for civil liberties and justice, including independent journalist Sophia Xueqin Huang, one of the first Chinese reporters to investigate #MeToo accusations and subsequently arrested for “inciting subversion of state power.” A bracing portrait of a society for whom privacy is all but extinct and a warning for democracies employing surveillance tools in unprecedented ways.

Zhang is an Emmy-Award nominated independent Chinese filmmaker based in the U.S. She produced IN THE SAME BREATH in 2021 (Oscar shortlisted); and co-directed/produced the 2019 Film Forum premiere, ONE CHILD NATION (Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner, Oscar shortlisted). Zhang was nominated for two PGA Awards for Outstanding Producer of Documentary and a DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary. She won a Ridenhour documentary Prize in 2020, a duPont-Columbia Award, and a Peabody Award in 2022.

TOTAL TRUST had its world premiere at the 2023 CPH:DOX, Copenhagen International Documentary Film Festival and will have its US premiere at DOC NYC on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 6:00 PM. (NOTE: A limited number of tickets to this public screening may be available to press; send requests to mkrause@foundrycomm.com.)

About Film Movement

Founded in 2002, Film Movement is a North American distributor of award-winning independent and foreign films based in New York City. It has released more than 250 feature films and shorts culled from prestigious film festivals worldwide. Film Movement's theatrical releases include American independent films, documentaries, and foreign art house titles. Its catalog includes titles by directors such as Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Lee Isaac Chung, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Maren Ade, Jessica Hausner, Andrei Konchalovsky, Andrzej Wajda, Diane Kurys, Ciro Guerra and Melanie Laurent.

In 2015, Film Movement launched its reissue label Film Movement Classics, featuring new restorations released theatrically as well as on Blu-ray and DVD, including films by such noted directors as Ang Lee, Eric Rohmer, Luchino Visconti, Stanley Kwan, Peter Greenaway, Bille August, Marleen Gorris, Takeshi Kitano, Arturo Ripstein, KING Hu, Sergio Corbucci and Ettore Scola. 



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
THE EMINENCE IN SHADOW Debuts Season Two Cast Photo
THE EMINENCE IN SHADOW Debuts Season Two Cast

Get ready for new dark adventures as 'The Eminence in Shadow' reveals a new cast for its second season! The anime is based on Daisuke Aizawa's light novel series and offers both the original Japanese version and a same-day English dub.

2
Video: Apple Drops the SLOW HORSES Season Three Trailer Starring Gary Oldman Photo
Video: Apple Drops the SLOW HORSES Season Three Trailer Starring Gary Oldman

The ensemble cast also includes Academy Award-nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, BAFTA Scotland Award-winner Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Academy Award-nominee Jonathan Pryce. Watch the video trailer!

3
Food Network Shares Halloween Programming Scores Photo
Food Network Shares Halloween Programming Scores

Food Network's Halloween programming is a hit with viewers. Find out more about the spooky shows and specials that entertained audiences during the holiday season. Check out more information here!

4
John Legend and Tiësto Join Lineup For Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Photo
John Legend and Tiësto Join Lineup For Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand

The two join previously announced iconic entertainers from the world of music, including Andra Day, Bishop Briggs, J Balvin, Journey, Keith Urban, Steve Aoki, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and will.i.am, plus appearances by Blue Man Group and Cirque du Soleil and all 20 participating F1® drivers. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look at Apple TV+'s THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Animated Special Video
First Look at Apple TV+'s THE VELVETEEN RABBIT Animated Special
Andy Cohen Performs a Vegas-Style Musical Number at BravoCon Video
Andy Cohen Performs a Vegas-Style Musical Number at BravoCon
Watch THE FALL GUY Trailer With Hannah Waddingham & Stephanie Hsu Video
Watch THE FALL GUY Trailer With Hannah Waddingham & Stephanie Hsu
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
& JULIET
THE LION KING
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING