Jun. 26, 2019  
TOLKIEN Heads to Blu-ray, DVD and Digital This August

Revisit the life of J.R.R. Tolkien when Tolkien debuts on digital July 23 and Blu-ray™ & DVD on August 6.

From legendary halls of Oxford to the grim and bloody trenches of World War I, this enthralling biopic explores the early years of J.R.R Tolkien (Nicholas Hoult) and the relationships that defined the legendary author he would become. Chronicling his romance with Edith Brant (Lily Collins), as well as the various members of the Tea Club, Barrovian Society, Tolkien slowly grows from a shy and bookish young man into one of history's most beloved writers - seasoned by life, and everything that comes with it.

Tolkien Special Features

  • Deleted Scenes with optional commentary by Director, Dome Karukoski
  • First Look
  • Gallery
  • Audio Commentary by Director, Dome Karukoski


