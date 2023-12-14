TODAY Anchors Hoda Kotb & Al Roker Return to Pasadena for NBC's 135th Rose Parade Live Coverage

The Rose Parade will be on Monday, Jan. 1 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET / 8-10 a.m. PT. 

By: Dec. 14, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations! Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes
WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD Photo 2 WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters Photo 3 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Makes Box Office Top 10 Photo 4 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Makes Box Office Top 10

TODAY Anchors Hoda Kotb & Al Roker Return to Pasadena for NBC's 135th Rose Parade Live Coverage

NBC rings in the new year with a live broadcast of the 135th ROSE PARADE Presented by Honda. 

“TODAY” co-anchor and co-host of “TODAY with Hoda and Jenna” Hoda Kotb and Al Roker, weather and feature anchor and co-host of the “3rd Hour of TODAY,” return to the broadcast booth for this year's telecast from Pasadena, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 1 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET / 8-10 a.m. PT. 

Roker celebrates 25 years hosting the NBC telecast and this marks NBC's 97th year broadcasting the Rose Parade, beginning on radio in 1927 and then televising the annual event beginning in 1954. 

Final preparations are underway as the nearly 1,000 Tournament of Roses members, known as White Suiters, devote more than 80,000 volunteer hours to produce the iconic parade. This year's masterpiece floral floats will span up to 75-feet long and 35-feet high. The eye-popping floats will feature effects such as pyrotechnics, smoke, waterfalls, streamers, and bubbles.

After a year off, the parade will begin with a majestic B-2 Spirit flyover after which viewers will enjoy hundreds of energetic performers, including 21 marching bands from the U.S. and around the world. Parade participants also include 18 equestrian teams, the USMC Mounted Color Guard and, of course, the famous Rose Queen and her Rose Court. 

The telecast is produced by Live Digital Entertainment. Eddie Delbridge and Shaun Smith are Executive Producers.  

To create a more inclusive experience for blind and visually impaired viewers, NBCUniversal is proud to present the full NBC broadcast with live audio description on the Secondary Audio Program channel (SAP), provided by Descriptive Video Works. The broadcast will be available with additional audio narration, describing the visuals of the parade. 



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Kelsea Ballerini, Isaac Mizrahi & More Join RUPAULS DRAG RACE Season 16 Photo
Kelsea Ballerini, Isaac Mizrahi & More Join RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 16

This season’s guest judges also include Charlize Theron, Becky G, Adam Shankman, Icona Pop (Caroline Hjelt + Aino Jawo), Isaac Mizrahi, Jamal Sims, Joel Kim Booster, Kaia Gerber, Kelsea Ballerini, Kyra Sedgwick, Law Roach, Mayan Lopez, Ronan Farrow, and Sarah Michelle Gellar. Watch the video trailer for the new season now!

2
Video: Watch Ryan Reynolds & John Krasinski in the IF Trailer Photo
Video: Watch Ryan Reynolds & John Krasinski in the IF Trailer

IF stars Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr. and Steve Carell alongside many more as the wonderfully unique characters that reflect the incredible power of a child’s imagination. Watch the new video teaser trailer now!

3
Photos: See Glenn Close in Apples THE NEW LOOK Photo
Photos: See Glenn Close in Apple's THE NEW LOOK

Apple TV+ has unveiled that three-time Emmy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Glenn Close will play Carmel Snow, the legendary editor-in-chief of the iconic fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar, in its historical drama series “The New Look,” from Todd A. Kessler, and shared a first-look at the character. Check out the photos!

4
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets December 15 Episode Lineup Photo
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets December 15 Episode Lineup

Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show continues with its opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with notable guests, roundtable discussions with panelists, and its signature “New Rules.” The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on Max. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III Video
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
THE LION KING
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
HARMONY