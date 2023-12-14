TODAY Anchors Hoda Kotb & Al Roker Return to Pasadena for NBC's 135th Rose Parade Live Coverage

NBC rings in the new year with a live broadcast of the 135th ROSE PARADE Presented by Honda.

“TODAY” co-anchor and co-host of “TODAY with Hoda and Jenna” Hoda Kotb and Al Roker, weather and feature anchor and co-host of the “3rd Hour of TODAY,” return to the broadcast booth for this year's telecast from Pasadena, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 1 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET / 8-10 a.m. PT.

Roker celebrates 25 years hosting the NBC telecast and this marks NBC's 97th year broadcasting the Rose Parade, beginning on radio in 1927 and then televising the annual event beginning in 1954.

Final preparations are underway as the nearly 1,000 Tournament of Roses members, known as White Suiters, devote more than 80,000 volunteer hours to produce the iconic parade. This year's masterpiece floral floats will span up to 75-feet long and 35-feet high. The eye-popping floats will feature effects such as pyrotechnics, smoke, waterfalls, streamers, and bubbles.

After a year off, the parade will begin with a majestic B-2 Spirit flyover after which viewers will enjoy hundreds of energetic performers, including 21 marching bands from the U.S. and around the world. Parade participants also include 18 equestrian teams, the USMC Mounted Color Guard and, of course, the famous Rose Queen and her Rose Court.

The telecast is produced by Live Digital Entertainment. Eddie Delbridge and Shaun Smith are Executive Producers.

To create a more inclusive experience for blind and visually impaired viewers, NBCUniversal is proud to present the full NBC broadcast with live audio description on the Secondary Audio Program channel (SAP), provided by Descriptive Video Works. The broadcast will be available with additional audio narration, describing the visuals of the parade.