TNT, TBS and Cartoon Network to Air WONDER WOMAN

Ahead of the highly anticipated premiere of "Wonder Woman 1984" in theaters and on HBO Max, TNT, TBS and Cartoon Network will air "Wonder Woman" on Sunday, December 20 at 7 p.m. ET/PT and 10 p.m. ET/PT. Leading up to the premiere, Cartoon Network will air a marathon of favorite Wonder Woman-themed episodes of "Teen Titans Go!" beginning at 7 a.m. ET/PT and TBS will air a marathon of D.C./Wonder Woman-themed episodes of "The Big Bang Theory" beginning at 5 p.m. ET/PT. Throughout the film, Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, will offer sneak peeks of "Wonder Woman 1984." Additionally, a special QR code will appear on-screen, giving viewers direct access to subscribe to HBO Max. Current HBO subscribers can visit HBOMax.com to see if they already have free access.



In "Wonder Woman," before she was Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), she was Diana, princess of the Amazons: trained to be a warrior. When an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home to stop the threat. "Wonder Woman" stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen and Elena Anaya.

Patty Jenkins directed the film from a screenplay by Allan Heinberg, story by Zack Snyder & Allan Heinberg and Jason Fuchs, based on characters from DC. Wonder Woman was created by William Moulton Marston. The film was produced by Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder and Richard Suckle, with Stephen Jones, Geoff Johns, Jon Berg, Wesley Coller and Rebecca Steel Roven serving as executive producers. Warner Bros. Pictures presents, in association with Tencent Pictures and Wanda Pictures, an Atlas Entertainment/Cruel and Unusual production, "Wonder Woman." The film was distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, and some suggestive content.

From director Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot in the title role, "Wonder Woman 1984" also stars Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen. Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot and Stephen Jones produced the film. Rebecca Steel Roven Oakley, Richard Suckle, Marianne Jenkins, Geoff Johns, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Wesley Coller served as the executive producers. Jenkins directed from a screenplay she wrote with Geoff Johns & Dave Callaham, story by Jenkins & Johns, based on characters from DC. Wonder Woman was created by William Moulton Marston. Warner Bros. Pictures Presents an Atlas Entertainment/Stone Quarry Production, a Patty Jenkins Film, "Wonder Woman 1984." Set to open in domestic theaters on December 25, 2020 in 2D and 3D in select theaters and IMAX, it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film will also premiere on HBO Max in the U.S. on December 25, 2020. This film is rated PG-13 for sequences of action and violence