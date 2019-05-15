TNT Gives NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal's SHAQ LIFE a Series Order

Four-time NBA Champion Shaquille O'Neal wants you to join him on his post-NBA season summer break and get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of how this towering mogul spends his time. TNT's Shaq Life is an immersive premium docuseries that offers unprecedented access to the day-to-day of what goes into the business of being Shaq.



"Over the years I've had many endeavors outside of sports but never this many all at once," says O'Neal. "I'm ready to bring viewers along for the wild ride that is my life."



Summer break for most involves some much-needed R&R...unless you are Shaq. Shaq Life invites viewers to tag along with the basketball legend on his relentless quest to be the ultimate businessman and entertainer. Follow Shaq as he spends his summer on a series of DJ gigs in Las Vegas, an International DJ tour, filming commercials, shooting a film, speaking appearances, hosting the NBA Awards, running his "Big Chicken" restaurant, spending time with his five kids, and much more.



"Shaq is the ultimate example of living your biggest, best life," said Michael Bloom, senior vice president of unscripted and specials for TBS and TNT. "Shaq Lifewill be the first time viewers will get a fly on THE WALL look inside his extreme ambitions and the non-stop fun he brings to everything he does."



Shaq answers to many names - Big Aristotle, Shaq Diesel, The Big Shamrock, The Big Baryshnikov, Superman, Shaq Fu, Wilt Chamberneezy - all reflective of his fun-loving personality and unbelievable life experiences. In this series, fans will be given an entertaining look at this real-life Superman, with an intimate view of his gigantic heart, enormous sense of humor, and endless ambition.



Shaq Life is produced by Steve Michaels, Jodi Flynn, and James Macnab of The Content Group. Perry Rogers, Colin Smeeton and Mike Parris serve as executive producers.





