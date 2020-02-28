TNT Announces Powerful Slate of Big Ticket Movies for 2020, Including A STAR IS BORN, WONDER WOMAN, and More!

TNT has released its premium slate of high-drama, high-energy, blockbuster movies available in 2020. TNT Big Ticket Movies are part of TNT's line-up of big, lean-forward programming giving viewers the best seat in the house for electrifying stories with dynamic characters. Movies will air Sundays and Mondays on TNT, with a robust slate also available on-demand and in the TNT app.



"Whether sharing the fandom on Sundays and Mondays or choosing from our blockbuster on-demand digital collection, TNT is the ultimate destination for big, thrilling, and all-around fun movies," says Brett Weitz, general manager for TNT, TBS and truTV.





SNAPSHOT OF TNT'S BIG TICKET MOVIES FOR 2020:

A Star Is Born

Black Panther

Crazy Rich Asians

Game Night

Geostorm

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

It

Justice League

Life of the Party

Ocean's Eight

Rampage

Ready Player One

Smallfoot

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Suicide Squad

Tag

The Commuter

The Meg

Thor: Ragnarok

Uncle Drew

Wonder Woman



MARCH HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:



Sunday, Mar. 8

International Women's Day

Wonder Woman

Simulcast on TBS



Sunday, Mar. 15

Black Panther

Network Television Premiere



Sunday, Mar. 29

Wonder Woman

Final movie of a full DC stunt with Batman v Superman, Justice League and Suicide Squad



Sunday, Mar. 30

Star Wars: The Last Jedi





Related Articles View More TV Stories