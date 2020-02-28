TNT Announces Powerful Slate of Big Ticket Movies for 2020, Including A STAR IS BORN, WONDER WOMAN, and More!
TNT has released its premium slate of high-drama, high-energy, blockbuster movies available in 2020. TNT Big Ticket Movies are part of TNT's line-up of big, lean-forward programming giving viewers the best seat in the house for electrifying stories with dynamic characters. Movies will air Sundays and Mondays on TNT, with a robust slate also available on-demand and in the TNT app.
"Whether sharing the fandom on Sundays and Mondays or choosing from our blockbuster on-demand digital collection, TNT is the ultimate destination for big, thrilling, and all-around fun movies," says Brett Weitz, general manager for TNT, TBS and truTV.
SNAPSHOT OF TNT'S BIG TICKET MOVIES FOR 2020:
A Star Is Born
Black Panther
Crazy Rich Asians
Game Night
Geostorm
Guardians of the Galaxy
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
It
Justice League
Life of the Party
Ocean's Eight
Rampage
Ready Player One
Smallfoot
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Suicide Squad
Tag
The Commuter
The Meg
Thor: Ragnarok
Uncle Drew
Wonder Woman
MARCH HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:
Sunday, Mar. 8
International Women's Day
Wonder Woman
Simulcast on TBS
Sunday, Mar. 15
Black Panther
Network Television Premiere
Sunday, Mar. 29
Wonder Woman
Final movie of a full DC stunt with Batman v Superman, Justice League and Suicide Squad
Sunday, Mar. 30
Star Wars: The Last Jedi