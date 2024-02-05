TLC'S MY 600-LB LIFE Returns With All-New Season in March

TLC's hit series MY 600-LB LIFE returns for a new season on Wednesday, March 6 at 8pm ET/PT, documenting seven all-new journeys of morbidly obese patients as they strive to lose weight in an effort to reclaim – and save – their lives.

Each two-hour episode follows a different subject as they navigate the emotional ups and downs of their EXTREME WEIGHT LOSS journey with the help of Dr. Younan Nowzaradan – aka “Dr. Now.” Each patient must undergo major diet and lifestyle changes including potential high-risk gastric bypass surgery, in order to achieve lasting and life-saving results.

Stories this season include a paralyzed man desperate to find a way to stand, a bride-to-be fighting to finally walk down the aisle and a recovering drug addict whose life is now dominated by a new addiction: compulsive eating.

Catch up with some of Dr. Now's patients from seasons past when an all-new season of MY 600-LB LIFE: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? premieres on Wednesday, April 24 at 8pm ET/PT. Six new episodes check in to see how each are faring on their weight-loss journeys.

This Season on MY 600-LB LIFE:

SEASON PREMIERE: “Krystal S.' Journey” – Premieres Wednesday, March 6 at 8pm ET/PT

Krystal S. has finally met the man of her dreams, but she won't let herself marry him until she can be sure that she won't become bedridden and force him into the role of caretaker.

Episode 2 – “William's Journey” – Premieres Wednesday, March 13 at 8pm ET/PT

William was always mobile and fairly athletic -- that is, until he wasn't. It's been years now since a knee injury derailed his sports career, and he's ballooned up over 600 lbs. Now to lose weight he'll have to face how bad it's gotten.

Episode 3 – “Delana's Journey” – Premieres Wednesday, March 20 at 8pm ET/PT

When a regular trip to the grocery store turns into an emergency for the EMTs, Delana must admit how badly she needs Dr. Now's help to lose weight. Hopefully her road to recovery will also lead her to reconcile with the daughter she's grown apart from due to her weight gain.

Episode 4 – “Abi's Journey” – Premieres Wednesday, March 27 at 8pm ET/PT

Abi struggled with his weight before a fluke accident left him unable to move his legs. Now bedbound for the last seven years, his weight has topped at 700 lbs. Abi's only hope to have a future with his wife is to get Dr. Now's help to lose the weight and find a way to stand up for himself.

Episode 5 – “Rose's Journey” – Premieres Wednesday, April 3 at 8pm ET/PT

At age 58, Rose had given up on life and was eating herself to death. But her family needed her too much to let her go.Now she has more than 400 lbs. to lose if she wants to get healthy for them and for herself, and she'll do it if it's the last thing she does.

Episode 6 – “Shakyia's Journey” – Premieres Wednesday, April 10 at 8pm ET/PT

Shakyia always struggled with her weight, but now that she has stopped leaving the house, her weight has skyrocketed. Her older sister rallies her to Houston to meet Dr. Now, but things only get harder when her mom stops caring for her.

Episode 7 – “Charles' Journey” – Premieres Wednesday, April 17 at 8pm ET/PT

Charles is a recovering drug addict who now has a new addiction: food. Now his BMI is over a hundred and he can't stop eating. He needs Dr. Now's help, but with his brother doing everything for him, is he too comfortable to make the trek to Houston?