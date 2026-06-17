THE CHOSEN IN THE WILD WITH BEAR GRYLLS Sets Prime Video Premiere

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bear Grylls is hosting a new adventure series featuring the cast of the popular historical drama The Chosen. Titled The Chosen in the WILD with Bear Grylls, the new series will premiere August 9, 2026 on Prime Video with all six episodes available at launch.

In the series, Grylls and the cast take on challenges across forests, deserts, and canyons. Cast members Jonathan Roumie (Jesus), Paras Patel (Matthew), Elizabeth Tabish (Mary Magdalene), Noah James (Andrew), and Luke Dimyan (Judas) join series creator and executive producer DALLAS Jenkins as Bear leads them through Utah's Castle Valley, Canyonlands, the Ausable River, the Colorado River, the Great Basin Desert, and the Adirondack Forest.

"Five extraordinary actors and their series creator will face their fears in the wilderness as Bear explores what makes his guests tick, digs into their spirituality in a deeply personal way, and pushes them to their ultimate limits," teases a logline.

In addition to being an adventurer, survivalist, and creator of the nonfiction hit series Man vs. Wild, Running WILD with Bear Grylls, and The Island with Bear Grylls, Bear Grylls is the author of the faith-based Soul Fuel and the recent The Greatest Story Ever Told, a retelling of the life of Jesus.

The Chosen in the WILD with Bear Grylls is produced by 5&2 Studios, alongside The Natural Studios and Workerbee. It is executive produced by Bear Grylls, DALLAS Jenkins, Brad Pelo, Katherine Warnock, Ben Simon, Delbert Shoopman, Ben Mitchell, Rick Murray, Brent Ryan Green, Ryan Swanson, and Tyler Thompson. All six episodes are directed by Robert Austin Vanover.

Season Six of the global phenomenon The Chosen will premiere on November 15, 2026, in the U.S. and internationally. The season finale will be a stand-alone theatrical release in spring 2027. In addition to the U.S., the new season will be available on Prime Video in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Sub-Saharan Africa, the UK, and Latin America. THE CHOSEN Seasons One through Five are now streaming on Prime Video.

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...