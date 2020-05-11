THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY Continues with THOR: THE DARK WORLD on May 27

"The Wonderful World of Disney" continues with Marvel Studios' epic "Thor: The Dark World," WEDNESDAY, MAY 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Marvel Studios' second film in the 'Thor' saga continues the adventures of Thor, the Mighty Avenger, as he battles to save Earth and all the Nine Realms from a shadowy enemy that predates the universe itself. In the aftermath of "Thor" and The Avengers," Thor fights to restore order across the cosmos ... but an ancient race led by the vengeful Malekith returns to plunge the universe back into darkness. To defeat an enemy that even Odin and Asgard cannot withstand, Thor sets upon his most dangerous and personal journey yet, forced into an alliance with the treacherous Loki to save not only his people and those he loves ... but our universe itself. (TV-PG, DLV)

ABC is your broadcast ticket to Disney magic moments at home this summer with the return of "The Wonderful World of Disney" presenting several iconic feature films. For four consecutive Wednesday evenings, beloved titles, currently available on Disney+, will be shown in prime time on ABC. Additional titles include Disney's Academy Award-nominated "Moana," Academy Award-winning films "Up" from Disney and Pixar and Disney's "Big Hero 6."

Presenting these iconic films, listed below, on ABC is one of many ways The Walt Disney Company is bringing the magic of Disney into homes right now. At DisneyMagicMoments.com, fans and families can find more entertaining stories, videos and activities from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic that inspire imagination and discovery.





