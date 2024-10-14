THE WILD ROBOT Coming to Digital Platforms Tomorrow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



DreamWorks Animation’s THE WILD ROBOT will arrive exclusively on digital platforms to own or rent tomorrow, October 15, 2024, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The animated feature will also be available on 4K UHD and Blu-ray™ on December 3, 2024. Own THE WILD ROBOT with never-before-seen extras including an alternate opening, recording booth footage with the all-star voice cast, how to draw tutorials, and more, only when you purchase from participating retailers nationwide including Apple TV, Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), Comcast Xfinity, Cox Microsoft Movies & TV, and Movies Anywhere.

An adaptation of Peter Brown’s award-winning, #1 New York Times bestseller, THE WILD ROBOT is an epic adventure staring Academy Award® winner Lupita Nyong’o (Us, the Black Panther franchise) as Roz, a robot that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must adapt to the harsh surroundings. Gradually Roz starts building relationships with the animals on the island, including a clever fox voiced by Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian), and becomes the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling named Brightbill voiced by Kit Connor (Ready Player One, Heartstopper). THE WILD ROBOT is a powerful story about self-discovery, a thrilling examination of THE BRIDGE between technology and nature, and a moving exploration of what it means to be alive and connected to all living things.

Directed by three-time Academy Award® nominee Chris Sanders (Lilo & Stitch, The Croods), THE WILD ROBOT features an incredible supporting voice cast alongside Nyong’o, Pascal and Connor, including Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice), Bill Nighy (Love Actually, Rango), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fall Guy), Mark Hamill (Star Wars franchise), Matt Berry (“The IT Crowd”, “What We Do in the Shadows”) and Ving Rhames (Mission Impossible franchise, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2). Showcasing music by Emmy® and Grammy® nominated composer and Oscar® winner Kris Bowers, the film also boasts two original songs by Grammy®-winning singer-songwriter and music sensation Maren Morris.

EXCLUSIVE BONUS FEATURES WHEN YOU BUY AT PARTICIPATING RETAILERS:

COMMERCIAL FOR ROZZUM - An alternate opening to the film in storyboard form, with introduction by writer/director Chris Sanders.

MOMENTS FROM THE MIC - Straight from the recording booth, watch the star-studded cast of The WILD Robot perform some of their most memorable lines!

MEET THE CAST- How do you give empathy to THE VOICE of a robot, vulnerability to a fox, and wisdom to an opossum? Meet the talented voice cast and learn more about your favorite characters from The WILD Robot.

THE OVERPROTECTIVE MOTHER - A deleted sequence from the film in storyboard form, with an introduction by writer/director Chris Sanders.

ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: ANIMATING THE WILD ROBOT - Go behind the scenes to see how filmmakers pushed the boundaries of animation to achieve the uniquely immersive world of The WILD Robot.

FEELING ALIVE - Learn how filmmakers and cast enhanced the universally relatable thematic elements of Peter Brown’s original story to deepen its emotional connection to audiences.

WILD SOUNDS - Explore the incredible music of The WILD Robot – from Kris Bowers’ enchanting score to Maren Morris’ two new songs.

HOW TO DRAW - Follow along with writer/director Chris Sanders as he teaches Lupita Nyong’o how to draw Roz and then learn to draw Fink, Baby Brightbill, and Pinktail with story artist/character designer Genevieve Tsai!

FLY YOUR OWN BRIGHTBILL - One of Roz’s primary tasks is to teach Brightbill to fly so he can migrate with the other geese. Here, you’ll learn how to create your very own Brightbill Kite so you can help him fly too!

