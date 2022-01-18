THE WHITE LOTUS Season Two Adds F. Murray Abraham & More

HBO's critically-acclaimed limited series, THE WHITE LOTUS, from Mike White, has cast F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander and Haley Lu Richardson for its second season.

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that the new additions will join the previously announced Aubrey Plaza and Michael Imperioli in the new season. Season one star Jennifer Coolidge is rumored to be returning, as well.

THE WHITE LOTUS is a social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort and follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel's cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself. Episodes are available to stream on HBO Max.

As previously reported, the next chapter of THE WHITE LOTUS leaves Hawaii behind and follows a different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants. The new season is rumored to take place in Italy.