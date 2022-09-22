THE VOW, PART TWO Docu-Series to Premiere on HBO in October

The HBO Original six-part documentary series THE VOW, PART TWO, directed by Emmy®-winning and Academy Award® nominated Jehane Noujaim (HBO's "The Vow"), debuts MONDAY, OCTOBER 17 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) with new episodes airing subsequent Mondays at the same time on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Set against the backdrop of the federal trial of The United States against Keith Raniere, THE VOW, PART TWO offers a rare view into Raniere's innermost circle, including NXIVM co-founder Nancy Salzman. It follows the legal and emotional journeys of the group's founders, supporters, and defectors as new evidence and stunning revelations come to light, while federal prosecutors and defense attorneys engage in a trial in the national spotlight.

Five years after Keith Raniere's arrest in Mexico, amid rumors of a secret sex sorority within his self-help company NXIVM, THE VOW, PART TWO reveals the manifold ways that Raniere and a trusted inner circle of acolytes conspired to induct women into a female only sect called DOS, a name derived from a Latin acronym meaning "Master of Obedient Women."

Including illuminating footage from within NXIVM and chilling testimony from the trial, THE VOW, PART TWO goes BEYOND THE HEADLINES to delve deeply into the nature of psychological manipulation. The series also hears from staunch defenders of the work that Raniere and Nancy Salzman spearheaded with their Executive Success Programs.

THE VOW, PART TWO features exclusive phone interviews with Keith Raniere from prison and extensive access to Nancy Salzman, who examines her role in the rise of NXIVM, her relationship with Raniere and ultimately wrestles with her involvement in growing an organization that was accused of fostering predatory behavior and criminal activity.

Other participants include former members Mark Vicente, Bonnie Piesse, Sarah Edmondson, Vero Jaspeado, Karen Unterreiner; Raniere supporters Marc Elliot, Nicki Clyne, Michele Hatchette, Eduardo Asunsolo; New York Post trial reporter Emily Saul; defense attorney Marc Agnifilo; lead prosecutor Moira Penza; psychological manipulation expert Diane Benscoter.

THE VOW, PART TWO Episodes

Episode 1: "Tests of Loyalty"

Debut date: MONDAY, OCTOBER 17 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Prosecutor Moira Penza and defense attorney Marc Agnifilo prepare for trial after the arrest of Keith Raniere, Nancy Salzman, Clare Bronfman, Allison Mack and Lauren Salzman. DOS members Nicki Clyne and Michele Hatchette offer a different perspective into NXIVM, DOS, and Raniere, while Nancy Salzman, under house arrest, sits down to speak with the filmmakers.



Episode 2: "Rapport"

Debut date: MONDAY, OCTOBER 24 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Nancy Salzman looks back at her professional and personal relationship with Keith Raniere and defends her intentions with the company: to help people achieve lasting, personal growth through Executive Success Programs. The first witnesses in the trial are called to the stand, including defector Mark Vicente and Raniere victim Sylvie.



Episode 3: "Stimulus and Response"

Debut date: MONDAY, OCTOBER 31 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Marc Agnifilo presents his case attesting to the GOOD WORK of NXIVM; Marc Elliot remains loyal to Keith Raniere after he claims the symptoms of his Tourette's syndrome were successfully reduced by Nancy Salzman. First-line DOS member and NXIVM leader, Lauren Salzman takes the stand... for the prosecution!



Episode 4: "The Breach"

Debut date: MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Lauren Salzman testifies to decades of manipulation at the hands of Keith Raniere, a man she loved. Her loyalty and devotion eventually turned her into both a victim and victimizer of other women. NXIVM supporters are unconvinced by the evidence presented in court. Nancy Salzman grapples with learning the extent of Raniere's sexual pursuit of both of her daughters.



Episode 5: "The Room"

Debut date: MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

A witness for the prosecution gives heart-wrenching testimony about how Keith Raniere groomed her from a very young age and describes the coercive abuse she suffered at his hands, including being isolated in a room for two years. We learn the witness's younger sister was preyed upon by Raniere; this shocking and overwhelming evidence finally convinced Nancy Salzman to plead guilty and disavow Raniere. The trial concludes and all await the verdict.



Episode 6: "Crime and Punishment" (Finale)

Debut date: MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21 (9:00-10:30 p.m. ET/PT)

Keith Raniere is found guilty on all charges, including racketeering, sex trafficking, forced labor conspiracy, identity theft and production and possession of child pornography. Many survivors of his abuse come forward to deliver powerful victim impact statements and he is sentenced to 120 years. His supporters work to exonerate him, and he plans to appeal. Nancy Salzman comes to a painful reckoning; she is sentenced to 42 months in federal prison.

THE VOW premiered in August 2020, and episodes are currently available on HBO Max.

HBO Documentary Films presents THE VOW, PART TWO. Directed by Jehane Noujaim; series producer Rosadel Varela; produced by Mona Eldaief, Dan Hacker, Richard Hankin, John Miller-Monzon, and Claire Reade; co-produced by Marina Nieto Ritger and Hana Wuerker; executive produced by Karim Amer, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Nina Fialkow, Lyn Davis Lear, Mike Lerner, and Jehane Noujaim. For HBO: executive producers Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Sara Rodriguez.

