THE VIEW Ends Season 25 as Most-Watched Daytime Talk Show

"The View" finishes the 2021-2022 season ranked No. 1 among all network and syndicated daytime talk shows and news programs in Households (1.7 - tied with "Dr. Phil") and Total Viewers (2.411 million). In fact, after its historic finish during the 2020-2021 season, "The View" took take the top spot in both measures for the 2nd consecutive year.

For the week of Aug. 1, the most recent week including syndication, the final week of the 2021-2022 season of "The View" ranked No. 1 in Households (1.6 rtg.) and Total Viewers (2.243 million) among all network and syndicated daytime talk shows and news programs, leading "Live with Kelly and Ryan" (1.5 rtg and 2.129 million, respectively), "Dr. Phil" (1.4 rtg. and 1.988 million, respectively), NBC's "Today Third Hour" (1.3 rtg. and 2.022 million, respectively) and CBS' "The Talk" (0.9 rtg. and 1.363 million, respectively).

Next season, communications strategist Alyssa Farah Griffin will join the table as co-host in the conservative seat, and a familiar face to "The View" audience, Ana Navarro, has been officially named co-host. The two Republican co-hosts will join moderator Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines on the panel.

"The View" returns for season 26 in September, continuing the forum broadcast legend Barbara Walters created in 1997, where women discuss everyday issues, share their opinions and engage in conversations about the important topics of the day.

Photo: ABC/Jenny Anderson