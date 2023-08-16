THE VIEW Co-Hosts Will All Return For Season 27 Following #1 Ratings

The show will return on September 5.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

THE VIEW Co-Hosts Will All Return For Season 27 Following #1 Ratings

All of The View co-hosts will return for the upcoming 27th season, including Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. The show will return on September 5.

Variety reports that ended the 2022-2023 season as the No. 1 daytime talk show among both households and total viewers. The show averaged 2.375 million total viewers for the season, topping other shows like LIVE! WITH KELLY & Mark.

For the week of July 31, the most recent week including syndication, the final week of the 2022-2023 season of “The View” ranked No. 1 in Households (1.6 rating) and Total Viewers (2.270 million) among all network and syndicated daytime talk shows and news programs, leading “Live with Kelly and Mark” (1.4 rating and 2.133 million, respectively), NBC’s “TODAY Third Hour” (1.3 rating and 1.822 million, respectively), “Dr. Phil” (0.9 rating and 1.191 million, respectively), “TODAY with Hoda & Jenna” (0.9 rating and 1.388 million, respectively), CBS’ “The Talk” (0.7 rating and 1.066 million, respectively) and “NBC News Daily” (0.7 rating and 1.053 million, respectively).

Called “the most important political TV show in America” by The New York Times, “The View” is a priority destination for our guests and must-see viewing for our loyal fans with up-to-the-minute Hot Topics and invaluable conversations with live broadcasts five days a week.

The Daytime Emmy® Award-winning talk show ranks No. 1 in Households and Total Viewers among the daytime network and syndicated talk shows and news programs season to date. “The View” is executive produced by Brian Teta and is directed by Sarah de la O. 

Photo: ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua



