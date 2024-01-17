THE UNBREAKABLE TATIANA SUAREZ Documentary Sets HBO Premiere

The HBO Sports Documentary film THE UNBREAKABLE TATIANA SUAREZ, directed by Cassius Corrigan, debuts WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

This uplifting documentary chronicles the exceptional spirit and drive of mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Tatiana Suarez, as she prepares to reenter the cage after a nearly four-year injury layoff from the sport.

Looking back on her improbable recovery, Suarez reflects on her journey from wrestling prodigy to professional athlete in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), and the legacy she leaves young women, particularly those in the Latina community.

As a teenager, Suarez rose to prominence as one of the top young female wrestlers in the United States and seemed destined to compete for a gold medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics. However, while training for the competition she suffered a brutal neck injury that not only ended her wrestling career, but also led to the even more shocking discovery of thyroid cancer.

After a multi-year battle with depression, injury, and cancer, Tatiana began training in Jiu Jitsu at an MMA gym. In the film, Suarez recounts facing seemingly insurmountable odds to become one of the best female pro MMA fighters in the world. With verité-style access to Suarez and her team as she rehabs, trains, and fights, and including home videos and footage of Suarez's career, THE UNBREAKABLE TATIANA SUAREZ is a portrait of one woman's immense talent and remarkable resilience, traits that inspire the next generation of female athletes to excellence.

Featured Participants: Suarez's family, including her mother Lisa, brother Chris, and grandmother Suzanne; Romie Aram, Suarez's head Coach; Andy Galpin, PHD, Suarez's strength and conditioning coach; David Ochoa, Suarez's high school wrestling coach; Patrick “Patchy” Mix, Suarez's cornerman and pro MMA fighter; Roy Lazaro, THE HEAD coach at Northview High School; and the female athletes of the Northview High School women's wrestling team who are inspired by Suarez.

Other participants include: Dana White, President and CEO of UFC; Terry Steiner, head wrestling coach for Team USA; Ariel Helwani, MMA Journalist; and Claudia Gadelha, former UFC fighter.

HBO Sports Documentaries presents THE UNBREAKABLE TATIANA SUAREZ, a Dentsu Production in association with SMAC Productions. Directed and executive produced by Cassius Corrigan; produced by Michèle Ohayon; executive produced by Kedian Asulei, Cecile Murias, Geneva Wasserman, Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz-Morini, Fred Anthony Smith.

Watch the trailer here: