THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT to Star Nicolas Cage as Himself

Nicolas Cage will star as himself in "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," which Lionsgate is in the process of buying.

According to Variety, Cage will play a version of himself as an actor who, in need of some money and creatively unfulfilled, begrudgingly accepts a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a Mexican billionaire super fan. When things take a wild turn, Cage is forced to become a version of some of his most iconic and beloved characters in order to extricate himself from an increasingly dangerous situation.

Along with starring in the film written by Kevin Etten, Cage will produce with Mike Nilon and Kevin Turen. Tom Gormican will direct.

Cage is best known for his roles in "Leaving Las Vegas," "The Rock," "Face/Off," "Con Air," "Moonstruck," "Honeymoon in Vegas" and "National Treasure," among others.

This story was originally reported by Variety and can be read here.





