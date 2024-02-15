THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY Returns in August For It's Fourth & Final Season

On February 15, 2019, The Umbrella Academy Season One debuted globally only on Netflix. On that same date, five years later Netflix announced the debut date for the series' fourth and final season: August 8, 2024.

The Umbrella Academy is based on the comic book series created and written by Gerard Way, illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and published by Dark Horse Comics. The show is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, for Netflix.

The series was created by Steve Blackman, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Other executive producers include Jennifer Cecil, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Scott Stuber, Beau Bauman, Pascal Verschooris, Jesse McKeown, Abbey Morris, and Jeremy Webb. Co-executive produced by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá.

The cast included Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, Colm Feore, Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, and David Cross.