THE TRUTH ABOUT JIM is Coming to Max This Month

The Max Original four-part documentary series THE TRUTH ABOUT JIM, from Investigation Discovery (ID), directed by Skye Borgman (“Unsolved Mysteries,” “Trial by Media”) and produced by Imagine Documentaries, debuts THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15 on Max.

Amateur investigator Sierra Barter confronts a traumatic past and secrets that have plagued her family for generations. Sierra, her mother Shannon, and her grandmother Judy bravely pursue the truth about a mystery that could change their lives forever – was Jim Mordecai, their husband, stepfather, and step-grandfather a notorious serial killer?

Episode Descriptions:

Episode 1: Digging Up The Past

Sierra Barter begins investigating her step-grandfather Jim by reaching out to family members, some of whom she had not spoken to in years. By interviewing Jim's ex-wives, children, and stepchildren, Sierra begins to put together a horrifying image of the man her step-grandfather was and THE TERROR that he inflicted on his own family.

Episode 2: Eight Murdered Girls

Jim Mordecai was a revered teacher to most, but to others, he was a monster. Sierra looks deep within herself and questions if Jim's crimes may have escalated. A curious family heirloom launches Sierra down a rabbit hole where a series of unsolved murders has her asking if Jim could be the killer.

Episode 3: The Devil and Jim Mordecai

Sierra's uncle shares a disturbing story further implicating Jim and a private investigator urges Sierra to find evidence. After Sierra searches through family storage, she learns the truth about a night that changed her family forever, and in turn, takes her investigation into a different direction.

Episode 4: Out of the Shadows

With the help of cutting edge technology, Sierra is able to build a DNA profile of Jim. Armed with the evidence she needs, Sierra hands her files over to law enforcement hoping to convince them to investigate and help her family step out from Jim's shadow.

Investigation Discovery presents an Imagine Documentaries and Freak Magnet Production THE TRUTH ABOUT JIM. Directed by Skye Borgman; produced by Dani Sloane; executive produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Jonathan Goldman, Brent Henderson, Skye Borgman, and Meredith Kaulfers.