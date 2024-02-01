THE TRUTH ABOUT JIM is Coming to Max This Month

The documentary series debuts THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15 on Max.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

POPULAR

Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers Photo 1 Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers
Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films Photo 2 Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films
Exclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns on ALL ARTS' FAMOUS CA Photo 3 Exclusive: Watch Julie Benko Discuss Antisemitic Casting Breakdowns
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR: 'Every Performance Is an Opportuni Photo 4 Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR

THE TRUTH ABOUT JIM is Coming to Max This Month

The Max Original four-part documentary series THE TRUTH ABOUT JIM, from Investigation Discovery (ID), directed by Skye Borgman (“Unsolved Mysteries,” “Trial by Media”) and produced by Imagine Documentaries, debuts THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15 on Max.

Amateur investigator Sierra Barter confronts a traumatic past and secrets that have plagued her family for generations. Sierra, her mother Shannon, and her grandmother Judy bravely pursue the truth about a mystery that could change their lives forever – was Jim Mordecai, their husband, stepfather, and step-grandfather a notorious serial killer?

Episode Descriptions:  

Episode 1: Digging Up The Past

Sierra Barter begins investigating her step-grandfather Jim by reaching out to family members, some of whom she had not spoken to in years. By interviewing Jim's ex-wives, children, and stepchildren, Sierra begins to put together a horrifying image of the man her step-grandfather was and THE TERROR that he inflicted on his own family.

Episode 2: Eight Murdered Girls

Jim Mordecai was a revered teacher to most, but to others, he was a monster. Sierra looks deep within herself and questions if Jim's crimes may have escalated. A curious family heirloom launches Sierra down a rabbit hole where a series of unsolved murders has her asking if Jim could be the killer.  

Episode 3: The Devil and Jim Mordecai

Sierra's uncle shares a disturbing story further implicating Jim and a private investigator urges Sierra to find evidence. After Sierra searches through family storage, she learns the truth about a night that changed her family forever, and in turn, takes her investigation into a different direction.

Episode 4: Out of the Shadows

With the help of cutting edge technology, Sierra is able to build a DNA profile of Jim. Armed with the evidence she needs, Sierra hands her files over to law enforcement hoping to convince them to investigate and help her family step out from Jim's shadow.

Investigation Discovery presents an Imagine Documentaries and Freak Magnet Production THE TRUTH ABOUT JIM. Directed by Skye Borgman; produced by Dani Sloane; executive produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Jonathan Goldman, Brent Henderson, Skye Borgman, and Meredith Kaulfers.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets February 2 Episode Lineup Photo
REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Sets February 2 Episode Lineup

This week features a one-on-one interview with Michael Render (a.k.a Killer Mike), entrepreneur, musician, and one-half of the group “Run the Jewels,” whose self-titled solo album “Michael” was recently released across digital platforms. This week’s panel discussion includes Gov. Chris Sununu, Republican Governor of New Hampshire.

2
Peacock Announces New MEGAMIND Film & Series Photo
Peacock Announces New MEGAMIND Film & Series

Peacock has announced 'Megamind Vs. The Doom Syndicate' & 'Megamind Rules!' The trailers feature Adam Lambert, Chris Sullivan, Tony Hale, Keith Ferguson, Laura Post, Josh Brener, Maya Aoki Tuttle, and more. Alan Schoolcraft and Brent Simons, who wrote the original film, will executive produce the new film and series alongside Eric Fogel.

3
Photo: BEETLEJUICE 2 Poster Reveals Official Title; Release Date Confirmed Photo
Photo: BEETLEJUICE 2 Poster Reveals Official Title; Release Date Confirmed

The first poster for the Beetlejuice sequel has been revealed. Beetlejuice 2, the long-awaited sequel to the classic 1988 comedy, is officially titled 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.' Tim Burton confirmed that the movie wrapped filming in November. It stars Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, and more. Check out the photo!

4
Susie Essman & Jeff Garlin to Host CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM Podcast Photo
Susie Essman & Jeff Garlin to Host CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM Podcast

Listen in to hear exclusive behind the scenes tidbits of your favorite “Curb” moments, featuring guests like Larry David, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, Bob Odenkirk, and more. Just like “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” the podcast is full of hilarious improv and banter. The series is co-produced with HBO. Listen now!

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Ride Along With Bounty Hunters And Hear Fugitive Confessions With ID's New Series BAIL JUMPERSVideo: Ride Along With Bounty Hunters And Hear Fugitive Confessions With ID's New Series BAIL JUMPERS
THE RICH EISEN SHOW Is Coming to The Roku ChannelTHE RICH EISEN SHOW Is Coming to The Roku Channel
Adam Sandler Named 2024 People's Icon & Will Be Honored At The People's Choice AwardsAdam Sandler Named 2024 People's Icon & Will Be Honored At The People's Choice Awards
FULL SWING Season 2 Sets Netflix Release DateFULL SWING Season 2 Sets Netflix Release Date

Videos

Keith David and Blake Roman on Going From Stage to HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Keith David and Blake Roman on Going From Stage to HAZBIN HOTEL
Interview: HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Discusses the Series' Broadway Cast Video
Interview: HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Discusses the Series' Broadway Cast
Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons Video
Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
HARMONY