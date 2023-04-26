THE TRUMAN SHOW Celebrates 25th Anniversary With New 4K Ultra HD Two-Disc Set

Director Peter Weir's cinematic triumph THE TRUMAN SHOW celebrates its 25th anniversary this year and Paramount Home Entertainment is marking the occasion by releasing a newly remastered version of the beloved classic on 4K Ultra HD™ for the first time ever on July 4, 2023.

Starring the incomparable Jim Carrey, THE TRUMAN SHOW was a box office and critical success, earning over $264 million worldwide and a 95% fresh critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Nominated* for three Academy Awards®, THE TRUMAN SHOW is both wildly entertaining and a complex exploration of media consumption, surveillance, and reality TV that was ahead of its time and even more relevant today.

Carrey stars as Truman Burbank, a man whose life is a nonstop TV show. Truman doesn't realize that his quaint hometown is a giant studio set run by a visionary creator (Ed Harris), that folks living and working there are Hollywood actors, and that even his incessantly bubbly wife (Laura Linney) is a contract player. Gradually, Truman gets wise, and his response leaves viewers laughing, crying, and cheering like few films ever have.

THE TRUMAN SHOW has been fully remastered using scans of the original negative, with the new 4K version approved by Weir. The film is presented with Dolby Vision™ high dynamic range (HDR) and Dolby Atmos® audio for a truly immersive experience**.

The 4K Ultra HD two-disc set includes the film on both 4K Ultra HD Disc and on Blu-ray™, along with access to a Digital copy of the film and legacy bonus content on Blu-ray detailed below:

Bonus Content

How's It Going to End? The Making of The Truman Show - Two-Part Documentary

Faux Finishing-The Visual Effects of The Truman Show

Deleted Scenes

Photo Gallery

Theatrical Trailers

TV Spots