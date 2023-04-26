Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE TRUMAN SHOW Celebrates 25th Anniversary With New 4K Ultra HD Two-Disc Set

A newly remastered version of the classic will be released on 4K Ultra HD™ for the first time ever on July 4, 2023.

Apr. 26, 2023  

Director Peter Weir's cinematic triumph THE TRUMAN SHOW celebrates its 25th anniversary this year and Paramount Home Entertainment is marking the occasion by releasing a newly remastered version of the beloved classic on 4K Ultra HD™ for the first time ever on July 4, 2023.

Starring the incomparable Jim Carrey, THE TRUMAN SHOW was a box office and critical success, earning over $264 million worldwide and a 95% fresh critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Nominated* for three Academy Awards®, THE TRUMAN SHOW is both wildly entertaining and a complex exploration of media consumption, surveillance, and reality TV that was ahead of its time and even more relevant today.

Carrey stars as Truman Burbank, a man whose life is a nonstop TV show. Truman doesn't realize that his quaint hometown is a giant studio set run by a visionary creator (Ed Harris), that folks living and working there are Hollywood actors, and that even his incessantly bubbly wife (Laura Linney) is a contract player. Gradually, Truman gets wise, and his response leaves viewers laughing, crying, and cheering like few films ever have.

THE TRUMAN SHOW has been fully remastered using scans of the original negative, with the new 4K version approved by Weir. The film is presented with Dolby Vision™ high dynamic range (HDR) and Dolby Atmos® audio for a truly immersive experience**.

The 4K Ultra HD two-disc set includes the film on both 4K Ultra HD Disc and on Blu-ray™, along with access to a Digital copy of the film and legacy bonus content on Blu-ray detailed below:

Bonus Content

How's It Going to End? The Making of The Truman Show - Two-Part Documentary
Faux Finishing-The Visual Effects of The Truman Show
Deleted Scenes
Photo Gallery
Theatrical Trailers
TV Spots



Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Video: Rose Byrne & Seth Rogen Lead PLATONIC Trailer
Video: Rose Byrne & Seth Rogen Lead PLATONIC Trailer
“Platonic” follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife (Rogen and Byrne) who reconnect after a long rift. The duo’s friendship becomes all consuming—and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way. In addition to Rogen and Byrne, the cast includes Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Andrew Lopez and Carla Gallo. Watch the video!
Sean Hayes, Eric McCormack, Kim Cattrall Confirmed for Tribeca Festival
Sean Hayes, Eric McCormack, Kim Cattrall Confirmed for Tribeca Festival
The 2023 Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX, has announced its audio storytelling lineup, including 18 world premieres from independent and established narrative audio creators and 11 “Live-from-Tribeca” events. This year’s Festival, which takes place June 7-18, will highlight its audio storytelling selection.
BLACK MIRROR Returns to Netflix This June
BLACK MIRROR Returns to Netflix This June
Black Mirror 6 includes Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha'la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin, Zazie Beetz. Watch the video teaser!

