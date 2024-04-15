THE TIGER'S APPRENTICE Arrives on Digital May 14th & on DVD May 28th

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The magical and action-packed family adventure The Tiger's Apprentice arrives to buy on Digital May 14, 2024 from Paramount Home Entertainment. The film will arrive on DVD May 28.

Based on the popular children’s book series by Laurence Yep, The Tiger's Apprentice is an authentic coming-of-age tale with mystical characters, laugh-out-loud comedy, and pulse-pounding action. Perfect for the entire family to enjoy, the film features vibrant animation and a star-studded voice cast including Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Lucy Liu, Sandra Oh, Bowen Yang, Greta Lee, Brandon Soo Hoo, and more.

The Tiger's Apprentice follows Chinese-American teenager Tom Lee (Brandon Soo Hoo), whose life changes forever when he discovers he is part of a long lineage of magical protectors known as the Guardians. With guidance from a mythical tiger named Hu (Henry Golding) and the other Zodiac animal warriors, Tom trains to take on an evil force (Michelle Yeoh) that threatens humanity.

Fans who purchase the film on Digital* or DVD will have access to four behind-the-scenes featurettes with cast and crew:

The Power of the 12

The Tiger’s Troupe: The Epic Cast

From Apprentice to Hero

The Magic of Chinatown

The Tiger's Apprentice is rated PG for action/violence, thematic elements, some language and suggestive references. The film originally debuted on Paramount+.