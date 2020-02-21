THE SOCIAL ONES Will Be Released March 3

Comedy Dynamics will exclusively release the new comedy mockumentary, THE SOCIAL ONES, from executive producers Stephanie March, Danielle Kosann and Laura Kosann, on March 3rd, 2020.



THE SOCIAL ONES, written and directed by Laura Kosann, is a mockumentary that hilariously explores the lives and anxieties of a group of social media "influencers". The film, which received the 2019 Audience Award for Best Comedy Feature at Cinequest Film Festival, stars Richard Kind (Mad About You, Red Oaks, A SERIOUS MAN), Debra Jo Rupp (That 70s Show), Jackie Hoffman (Feud), Peter Scolari (Girls), Stephanie March (Law and Order: Special Victims Unit), Nicole Kang (CW's Batwoman, You) and Colton Ryan (star of Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen and the upcoming new musical Girl From The North Country).



A love letter to our generation, this mockumentary comedy follows five social media celebrities preparing for a group cover shoot four weeks away. In the spirit of Christopher Guest, the film takes you inside the lives of the Influencer stars of the issue in the weeks leading up to the photo-shoot. All goes awry when one of them has a social-media induced breakdown that forces all to face the question of why we are all so consumed with social media. Are we humans or handles?

Watch the trailer here:





Related Articles View More TV Stories