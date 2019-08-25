THE SIMPSONS Officially Join the Disney Family at D23

Variety reports that "The Simpsons" made their official premiere at the D23 expo. This was exciting news following the entertainment giant's acquisition of FOX last year. The creators held a panel and answered moderated and fan questions at the expo.

Executive producer Al Jean mentioned that producers have been in touch with Disney about a potential sequel movie and potential spinoff series.

"I think Disney would be supportive of anything we wanted to do, maybe a crazy limited series with a side character or a movie that we surprised you with, they've been really creatively supportive and this is going to afford so many new ways to do the show than just the traditional format," added fellow EP Matt Selman.

"Isn't this the craziest thing you could imagine, that we would start out working for an evil corporation and then working for a nice one?" said Selman.

All thirty plus years of episodes of "The Simpsons" will be available to stream on Disney+ starting this fall.

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories