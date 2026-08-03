THE SHARDS Sets 1980s L.A. Mood With Official Music Video Ahead Of Premiere

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FX has released an official music video titled "Dance Like Nobody's Watching" tied to THE SHARDS, its upcoming drama series premiering on FX and Hulu. Rather than featuring cast interviews or dialogue, the video leans on mood and atmosphere, built around the tagline "Dance like nobody's watching. Even though someone is," a line that echoes the show's themes of surveillance and hidden danger beneath a glamorous surface.

THE SHARDS is executive produced by Ryan Murphy and adapted from the bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis. Set in 1980s Los Angeles, the series follows a group of privileged high school seniors at an elite prep school as they navigate identity, sex, jealousy and obsession, with something more sinister lurking beneath their insulated world.

The music video arrives as part of an expanding promotional push for the series, which has already included multiple trailers. This latest release skips the traditional interview format in favor of a stylized visual piece that reinforces the show's central tension between appearance and what's actually happening beneath it.

FX's rollout for THE SHARDS has included a series of trailers building toward the premiere, most recently one that sharpened the show's tagline into a warning about betrayal among its characters. That trailer and this new music video both work to establish the same unsettling undercurrent running through the series' 1980s setting. Read more about the latest THE SHARDS trailer here.

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